Dem bill puts DC mayor in charge of troops after she rejected them during riots









Democrats want to make D.C. a state and get two more Senate seats. It’s likely unconstitutional, but that wouldn’t stop them. They appear to be inching their way towards it.

Using the January 6 riot as an excuse, Senate Democrats introduced legislation to make Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of D. C., the commander-in-chief of the district as if she were a governor.

This is the woman who refused the President’s offer of National Guard troops on January 6th. Not only that, she refused to deploy troops during the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots.

The bill – the District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act – would “extend to the Mayor of the District of Columbia the same authority over the National Guard of the District of Columbia as the Governors of the several States.”

It omits the term ‘President of the United States’ and substitutes ‘Mayor the District of Columbia.’

Additionally, the act would also replace the use of the term ‘‘the commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard’’ both places it appears” and instead “insert ‘‘the Mayor of the District of Columbia.”

During the violent protests in D.C. last summer, Bowser spoke out against deploying the force to restore law and order to Washington D.C. She has Black Lives Matter painted on D.C. streets. Black Lives Matter is a violent communist movement.

Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for standing with DC as we push back on uninvited military, out-of-state National Guard & unidentifiable federal officials amassing on our streets for the glorification of one man who sits afraid/alone If it can happen in DC, what jurisdiction is next? pic.twitter.com/MT56Rl2vGs — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 4, 2020

