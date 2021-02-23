Merrick Garland will help Biden destroy our 2nd Amendment rights – no problem









Socialist Senator Leahy said Democrats would spend the next four years “rooting out hate.” This is as Democrats plan to demand the Big Three Tech giants censor the Right more. In fact, they have another hearing set up for that specific reason.

Garland said yesterday he would prosecute the “white supremacists” who attacked the capitol on January 6th.

Democrats plan to treat all Trump supporters as white supremacists. That’s obvious.

The ‘dangerous’ Trump supporters also need to be disarmed. Garland is fine with that. He is anti-gun.

Mike Lee asked about Biden’s plan to ban AR-15s.

Biden plans to ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. He wants a registry. He wants to make gun manufacturers liable if people misuse their guns. Obviously, the latter is beyond illogical and will destroy the gun industry. That’s the goal.

They also will demand we get insurance.

Lee asked about those issues, and Garland’s response was not a surprise.

“As I’m sure you know, the president is a strong supporter of gun control and has been an advocate for all of his life,” Garland told Lee. “The role of the Justice Department is to advance the policy program of the administration as long as it is consistent with the law.”

When Lee asked if Garland supports banning certain types of firearms, he responded, “Where there is room under the law for the president’s policies to be pursued, then I think the president is entitled to pursue them.”

He also supports banning people from owning guns for whatever reason put out by the State.

When Lee asked if Garland would support holding gun manufacturers liable for injuries or deaths caused by their firearms, the nominee said that while the president may have pushed that, “I have not thought myself deeply about this. I don’t think it raises a Second Amendment issue.”

He doesn’t think it raises a Second Amendment issue???

With the Supreme Court we have now, he might be right – sadly.

This isn’t America anymore. Tyrants, without the permission of the people, using executive orders or a corrupt Congress, plan to blow up our Constitution and our rights.

