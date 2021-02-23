Rep. McCarthy doesn’t really have any answers for dealing with Dems

Rep. Kevin McCarthy does not have any answers on how to fight the Democrats who are moving to a tyrannical State. He doesn’t provide answers. Rep. McCarthy seems like a good guy but he’s still just doing what Republicans always do – complain and fundraise.
These times require much more. Democrats run rings around the Right.
Watch:
When you’re dealing with Communist you don’t play by the rules because they don’t; you street fight! You start going after venerable Democrats in their district. You have to fight dirty like Democrats fight; have 24/7 protest outside their homes and the homes of their family members. Make them seriously uncomfortable. There was a time when I would never support this behavior, but Democrats have made civilized behavior impossible. You have to let them know there will be consequences for turning on the People and the 75,000,000. Republicans MUST do exactly what Maxine Waters told Democrats to do to Republicans. Enough of turning the other cheek garbage. Call Democrats out publicly for being Communist and being in bed with the Chinese Government for money. Start calling them the Traitors they are. Start with Traitor Joe and his Family!
Drastic action is needed, as in, fighting back.