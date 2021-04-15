Dem bill to stack the court coming tomorrow, destroying our Constitution









Democrats plan to stack the court and are going from nine justices to 13 with four new Democrat Justices to rubber-stamp their decisions. Since the Supreme Court is the only body that protects our civil rights, we can be certain our freedoms and civil rights will be stripped away.

The additional justices will only make the Court another legislative body for Democrats and will allow them to do anything they want.

The bill, first reported by The Intercept, is expected to be introduced in both the House and Senate on Thursday.

Also backing the measure are House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (NY-10th District) Subcommittee Chair Hank Johnson (GA-4th District), and freshman New York Rep. Mondaire Jones.

The sponsors will announce the proposal at a press conference Thursday morning on the steps of the court, where they will be joined by activists from liberal groups including Take Back The Court, which has advocated for increasing the number of justices.

“Our democracy is under assault, and the Supreme Court has dealt the sharpest blows. To restore power to the people, we must #ExpandTheCourt,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

They don’t like the fact that Donald Trump appointed three justices so they are going to tear it all down.

Jerry Nadler plans to introduce the bill tomorrow.

If they do this, they can pass anything they want like dictators and the people will have no say. It will change our nation forever, destroy our separation of powers and our constitution.

This is what happened in 1930s Germany. It’s a seizure of power by one party.

Watch:

