Protesters chase CNN away from the police station, hit one with a bottle









Protesters chased CNN away from the police precinct this evening and one CNN crew member was hit in the head with a water bottle. I don’t know about this particular bottle, but, at the last rally I attended, the bottles were filled with frozen water.

Protesters just chased the entire CNN crew away from the police precinct. pic.twitter.com/r6TGmnBxIH — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021

Someone threw a water bottle at one of the CNN crew as you can see on this clip:

Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down. pic.twitter.com/cBfRN9DJOj — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021

CNN was just exposed as radical activists who are manipulating the people and are proud of it. You can watch on this link and here. Perhaps the protesters were reacting to that news.

TONIGHT IN BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, ONE OF MINNESOTA’S MOST DANGEROUS CITIES

F— The Police dance party. pic.twitter.com/6QwqYDeJ15 — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021

Protesters respond with fireworks. pic.twitter.com/allQ0cehy9 — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 15, 2021

