Protesters chase CNN away from the police station, hit one with a bottle

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Protesters chased CNN away from the police precinct this evening and one CNN crew member was hit in the head with a water bottle. I don’t know about this particular bottle, but, at the last rally I attended, the bottles were filled with frozen water.

Someone threw a water bottle at one of the CNN crew as you can see on this clip:

CNN was just exposed as radical activists who are manipulating the people and are proud of it. You can watch on this link and here. Perhaps the protesters were reacting to that news.

TONIGHT IN BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, ONE OF MINNESOTA’S MOST DANGEROUS CITIES

