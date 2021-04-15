Footage of massive expansion of controversial Donna, TX illegal alien center









James O’Keefe’s recent footage of the massive expansion of the Donna, Texas migrant detention center should alarm people. The conditions are still dehumanizing.

The administration will not put an end to open borders. Biden has shown signs that he might slow it down with agreements in Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. However, he has basically ended deportations and Border agents are on child care duty. ICE can’t do their job.

In 2015 or 2016, Hillary told a large group of CEOs in a closed-door funraiser that the United States could handle over 600 million people. It was clear she meant that it would come from a massive flow of illegal aliens.

Watch:

BREAKING: Newly Recorded Footage Shows MASSIVE Expansion of Controversial Donna, TX Migrant Detention Center and the Continued Dehumanizing Conditions, Endured by Illegal Immigrants Inside the Facility#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/vukGw5RZtB — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 12, 2021

