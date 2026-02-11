Reddit Thread Potentially from Canada School Shooter

Allegedly, the trans mass killer in Vancouver, who transitioned at age 15, was taking serious drugs in addition to transgender drugs. He was potentially active on TransGuns on Reddit. The posts have been taken down. Some were captured before they were removed. If these are his posts, the Canadian killer trans, Jesse Strang, said he was diagnosed with ADHD, MDD, ASD, and OCD. He added that he was not schizophrenic and probably not bipolar.

The poster, allegedly Jesse, said he was diagnosed in the psych ward.

ADHD is hyperactivity with distractibility; MDD is major depressive disorder; ASD means he was on the autism spectrum; and OCD is obsessive-compulsive disorder. If true, any one of these issues is very hard on people. Multiple illnesses combined with drugs can be catastrophic.

The other issue is that the trans community loves to bring in autistic youth to increase their numbers, and autistic youth are highly susceptible.

I can’t think of anything worse than telling someone with multiple mental disorders to transition. Something equally bad is giving this type of person a gun.

The poster, presumably Jesse, said he tried to burn his house down. He also talked about having a complete mental break on shrooms.

Watching him shoot, if it is him, knowing he aimed his gun at children, is horrifying. However, the gun didn’t do it; a mentally deranged person on drugs did it.

People need to be honest and stop handling these issues from a partisan political perspective.

Speaking of politics, this Reddit user hated the Right:

“Guntubers are 99% right wing bastards at best to ouright virulent dangerous fascists at worst. Admin Results is a nazi who has cosplayed at Wehrmacht and loves Rhodesia.

TBFtv claims no politics but they make the occasional bigoted joke at the expense of LGBT and they show racist dog whistles (rhodie boys).

And it goes on. Is the school in a conservative neighborhood?

Reddit poster Yalub, who potentially found Strang, writes:

First picture is from a video u/jesseboy347 posted to r/transguns on 2023-10-06 (October 6th 2023).

I have independently checked that this is Bullets and Broadheads Shooting Range in Grand Prairie, Alberta, about 2-3 hours from Tumbler Ridge, BC.

Third picture is the golden Desert Eagle u/jesseboy347 is firing advertised on the range’s Google photos. Fourth is a picture from the same firing port u/jesseboy347 is shooting from. You can see it’s 100% the same range.

Both the shooter and u/jesse347 are named Jesse, live in BC, are trans, interested in guns, and mentally disturbed. u/jesse347 also has the same long curly brown hair as Jesse Strang. u/jesse347 also went to a gun range only 3 hours away from Tumbler Ridge where Jesse Strang lived. u/jesse347 is almost certainly Jesse Strang.

Alleged Reddit account of Canadian troon school shooter Jesse Strang shows he was on SSRIs and taking psychedelics frequently, including DMT. He seems to have started HRT when he was 15 and was groomed by troons on Reddit. He hated rightwingers and frequented r/transguns. 1/x https://t.co/q91Cq49l69 pic.twitter.com/MgLD43teVL — yakub’s top guy (@tricknologics) February 11, 2026