Dem Debate! Bloomberg bought this, Bernie wants blacks to sell weed, and more

This article is actually an update to last night’s article on how it was going one hour in. We’ve added some fun moments and our assessment of who won, and it is — DONALD TRUMP!

If you want to know how the debate went, it didn’t. There is nothing new — Medicare for All is great, guns are bad, Warren lied again about being fired for being pregnant, Bloomberg didn’t tell an employee to kill her baby, Bernie is still a communist who admires vicious dictators for their literacy [indoctrination] programs and healthcare [Bernie should go there for treatment of his next heart attack], and Buttigieg is still saintly. Amy and Tom were somewhat visible.

Bernie promised to do worse than a D- with the NRA.

Oh, and Bloomberg apparently bought a slew of congressional seats.

One thing you did not hear is love for the United States and the one thing you did not see was an American flag.

WHO THEY WERE

Businessman Tom Steyer is back — he couldn’t get on stage for the last debate but has since bought his way back. He was joined by Independent Communist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Massachusetts, and Minnesota, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg [Doomberg].

The party of diversity has an all-white slate with two token women. They kicked the black people off. But they do have a gay man.

The moderators for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus, were Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker. They were terrible, asked dopey questions, and let the nutty candidates run wild.

It is the last debate before Super Tuesday for the Democrat Socialist [Communist] Party.

It was as uninspiring as it was noisy with everyone trying to yell over each other. I remember those days in high school debate class, only we were calmer.

CRAPTASTIC

What did make it somewhat enjoyable was all the fighting that threatened to send the debate off the rails. The desperation was palpable. This was the last chance for most of the candidates on the stage.

They all said nothing.

Watch:

BERNIE THE COMMIE

Bernie will give free college and free childcare to all including people who pop in illegally. All teachers will make at least $60,000 a year. He wants to help minorities sell marijuana.

.@BernieSanders proposes helping “African-American, Latinos, and Native American communities” sell weed pic.twitter.com/OGg5uAYn7Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

Why not FREE WEED FOR ALL! Yay!

Bernie is very angry with billionaires. Now that he is a millionaire, he no longer includes them in his rants.

BLOOMIE BOUGHT SEATS

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats gained 40 seats in the House to seize the majority from Republicans, who had controlled the chamber since 2011, NBC News reported.

“Let’s just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” Bloomberg said.

That number is accurate, according to The New York Times.

“All of the new Democrats that came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg then appeared to stop himself from saying he “bought” those seats.

“I bought — I, I got them,” the former NYC mayor said.

Michael Bloomberg actually just said that he bought 21 seats in Congress for the Democratic Party so that Nancy Pelosi would be Speaker of the House. He really said that out loud. According to him: Democrats BOUGHT their house majority in 2018. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1IdxV5ifFH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2020

He also claimed he was opposed to redlining but the record says otherwise.

According to Forbes, in 2006 Bloomberg was worth $5.3B (#44); in 2009, his net worth had balooned to $20B (#8).. so while people were losing their homes, Bloomberg made nearly $15B off Wall Street software. #redlining #DemDebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2020

He can’t do jokes.

OH JOE

Video of the moment Biden is about to threaten North Korea, loses his train of thought, and then claims he’s just being respectful of time constraints pic.twitter.com/EyfXrcrTtd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

Biden is out of his mind and told a really big whopper.

WATCH: Joe Biden claims approximately half the population of the United States has been killed by gun violence since 2007. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/gqwPa6gQq4 — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 26, 2020

TOO FUNNY. CBS debate moderator (pretty sure it was Gayle King) just referred to Joe Biden as “Senator Biden.” Just yesterday, Biden said, “My name’s Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jdUO1N1YRQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 26, 2020

WARREN TAKING SCALPS AND LYNG

Oh, and they are all pretending black votes are suppressed but don’t worry, they will all give everyone the right to vote.

IN CONCLUSION

Bernie is still standing and his momentum is untouched. He could win South Carolina although fuzzy Joe Biden is still a safer bet.

Michael Bloomberg did a bit better, but not enough to have people like him. He’s a bit blah, or Meh as they now say.

Warren wasted time scalping Bloomie when the real scalp to be had was Bernie’s. She really aggravated Bloomie.

Joe Biden, buried in the past, complainer, often fuzzy. However, the Twitter left says Biden is the winner.

Pete Buttigieg is still perfect and a saint and he served in a war zone. He’s condescending, patronizing, and did you hear, he’s a soldier? He stayed alive not just because of armor but because of his greatness, and the fact that he wasn’t out of his secure facility much and only stayed for five months.

Amy Klobuchar is trying to punch above her weight and failing. Tom Steyer is meh and meh.

DEBATE REACTIONS FROM THE LAND OF TWITTERATI

I thought the biggest misconception about Warren was that she’s Native American. https://t.co/olvQsCpkSR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 26, 2020

Democrat debate is pandering. Gun control affects the behavior of honest people. Stop-Question & Frisk, done constitutionally, is much more effective in reducing violence. These phonies are discussing measures to control people who are controllable. Usual unrealistic lefties! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 26, 2020

What I learned from this debate is if you teach a Democrat how to fish they’ll protest till they die of starvation! — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) February 26, 2020

Asked if he watched the Democrats debate last night on the flight back, “I did,” said the president, offering a quick assessment: “Not too good. Not too good.” pic.twitter.com/HBmq2EsS88 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 26, 2020

Why is it that everytime the Dem debates come around, the Democrats talk about us like we are needy children? We are not helpless little babies and pets. Give it a rest. Signed,

a Black Conservative. — Charrise Lane (@CharriseLane) February 26, 2020

And…chalk up another Democrat Debate win for…President Donald Trump.🇺🇸 Can you imagine ANY of this chaotic, desperate mob as President? {{shudder}}#DemDebate2020 #Trump2020Landslide #KAG — Linda Suhler, PhD (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@LindaSuhler) February 26, 2020

Good grief! Did you watch the insufferable Democrat debate in Charleston? Can you imagine entrusting our Nation to any of these? A nasty, bickering bunch of say nothings especially ‘Platitudes Pete’ & ‘Sleepy Joe’. Might as well stare at empty podiums. Where’s the American flag? pic.twitter.com/8rYk5gRVIv — Fernando Amandi Sr. 🇺🇸 (@FernandoAmandi) February 26, 2020

LALA LAND

Biden needed the debate of his life. He delivered. He walloped Sanders for voting against the Brady Bill and effectively argued that down-ticket Democrats will be wiped out if Sanders were the nominee. https://t.co/PhqogcMRGx — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 26, 2020

TRUTH

CNN’s Jess McIntosh: Democrat debate was “difficult and chaotic and frustrating,” just like the entire Democrat primary pic.twitter.com/ZyOcBdBMTc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 26, 2020