Dem Debate! Bloomberg bought this, Bernie wants blacks to sell weed, and more

By
M. Dowling
-
4

This article is actually an update to last night’s article on how it was going one hour in. We’ve added some fun moments and our assessment of who won, and it is — DONALD TRUMP!

If you want to know how the debate went, it didn’t. There is nothing new — Medicare for All is great, guns are bad, Warren lied again about being fired for being pregnant, Bloomberg didn’t tell an employee to kill her baby, Bernie is still a communist who admires vicious dictators for their literacy [indoctrination] programs and healthcare [Bernie should go there for treatment of his next heart attack], and Buttigieg is still saintly. Amy and Tom were somewhat visible.

Bernie promised to do worse than a D- with the NRA.

Oh, and Bloomberg apparently bought a slew of congressional seats.

One thing you did not hear is love for the United States and the one thing you did not see was an American flag.

WHO THEY WERE

Businessman Tom Steyer is back — he couldn’t get on stage for the last debate but has since bought his way back. He was joined by Independent Communist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Massachusetts, and Minnesota, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg [Doomberg].

The party of diversity has an all-white slate with two token women. They kicked the black people off. But they do have a gay man.

The moderators for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus, were Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker. They were terrible, asked dopey questions, and let the nutty candidates run wild.

It is the last debate before Super Tuesday for the Democrat Socialist [Communist] Party.

It was as uninspiring as it was noisy with everyone trying to yell over each other. I remember those days in high school debate class, only we were calmer.

CRAPTASTIC

What did make it somewhat enjoyable was all the fighting that threatened to send the debate off the rails. The desperation was palpable. This was the last chance for most of the candidates on the stage.

They all said nothing.

Watch:

BERNIE THE COMMIE

Bernie will give free college and free childcare to all including people who pop in illegally. All teachers will make at least $60,000 a year. He wants to help minorities sell marijuana.

Why not FREE WEED FOR ALL! Yay!

Bernie is very angry with billionaires. Now that he is a millionaire, he no longer includes them in his rants.

BLOOMIE BOUGHT SEATS

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats gained 40 seats in the House to seize the majority from Republicans, who had controlled the chamber since 2011, NBC News reported.

“Let’s just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect,” Bloomberg said.

That number is accurate, according to The New York Times.

“All of the new Democrats that came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg then appeared to stop himself from saying he “bought” those seats.

“I bought — I, I got them,” the former NYC mayor said.

He also claimed he was opposed to redlining but the record says otherwise.

He can’t do jokes.

OH JOE

Biden is out of his mind and told a really big whopper.

WARREN TAKING SCALPS AND LYNG

Oh, and they are all pretending black votes are suppressed but don’t worry, they will all give everyone the right to vote.

IN CONCLUSION

Bernie is still standing and his momentum is untouched. He could win South Carolina although fuzzy Joe Biden is still a safer bet.

Michael Bloomberg did a bit better, but not enough to have people like him. He’s a bit blah, or Meh as they now say.

Warren wasted time scalping Bloomie when the real scalp to be had was Bernie’s. She really aggravated Bloomie.

Joe Biden, buried in the past, complainer, often fuzzy. However, the Twitter left says Biden is the winner.

Pete Buttigieg is still perfect and a saint and he served in a war zone. He’s condescending, patronizing, and did you hear, he’s a soldier? He stayed alive not just because of armor but because of his greatness, and the fact that he wasn’t out of his secure facility much and only stayed for five months.

Amy Klobuchar is trying to punch above her weight and failing. Tom Steyer is meh and meh.

DEBATE REACTIONS FROM THE LAND OF TWITTERATI

LALA LAND

TRUTH

  2. Are the media, the hosts there, Trying to derail their chances. Watching a mere 25 seconds and the hosts should be stepping in and say, “knock it off”, and get back control. This is a good example of why, in the past, there were “skilled” moderators hosting these events. Lastly, these are NOT debates, rather they are group press events. I would think people with “journalism” degrees would “know” what a “debate” is and is not.

  3. I saw a Bloomberg campaign ad night before last and was shocked by the claim that he was the NYC mayor on 9/11. Everyone knows that it was Giuliani not him.

  4. The candidates behavior toward these reporters sheds light on their opinion of those in the press. They aren’t respected by Democrats either. No one likes them. When you respect someone you don’t act like that person isn’t there.

