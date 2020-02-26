Back stabbing, media whore Romney attacks the President over coronavirus

Utah senator and all-around backstabber Mitt Romney, aka Pierre Delecto, told senior Trump administration officials Tuesday that they are not adequately prepared for the possibility the coronavirus may spread more widely in the United States. In fact, he said the administration is “substantially unprepared” and he is “disappointed” in the administration’s response.

He loves to throw raw meat to the media while getting attention for himself. Like the Democrats, he is spreading fear and hurting the stock market.

This comes after the President said it is “under control” and a “problem that’s going to go away.”

The truth is no one knows how it will go, but the media hysteria is over the top. The experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci said we are doing all we can and the President is doing everything exactly right.

Romney, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said he does not think the administration has done enough to prepare for the infectious virus spreading widely among the domestic population.

“I’m very disappointed in the degree to which we’ve prepared for a pandemic, both in terms of protective equipment and in terms of medical devices that would help people once they are infected,” he said.

“At this stage, I think we are substantially underinvesting in what would be appropriate for a setting which could be serious,” he added.

He sounds like Chuck Schumer.

Romney said, “we don’t know what the future holds.”

“I think we should be pulling out all the stops,” he said.

It’s just another opportunity to attack the President.

He then repeated this at an all-senators meeting. Allegedly, other Democrats are concerned including Senator Kennedy.

SPREAD OF THE DISEASE IN THE US IS INEVITABLE

So far 57 cases have been reported in the U.S., most of whom contracted the disease abroad and were then repatriated.

A senior administration health official warned Tuesday that the spread of the coronavirus to the United States now appears to be inevitable and could cause “severe” disruptions to daily activities and the economy.

Nancy Messonnier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Tuesday that containing the virus will become increasingly difficult as more and more countries are affected.

“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” she said, warning: “Disruption to everyday life might be severe.”

Several countries are working on a drug to treat it, and Dr. Fauci is hoping their will be something in the next few months. For now, the U.S. is doing everything possible to contain it, but the left and Mitt Romney are blaming the President for the disease anyway.

The Hill claimed that Romney was a “prominent Republican senator,” but he’s actually a prominent Democrat in Republican clothing. Why is he a member of any committee? He doesn’t speak for Republicans.

Watch:

Sen. Romney expressing concern about admin handling of coronavirus: “Well I’m disappointed that there’s not been stockpiling in prior years of protective equipment…” “…It would make sense to have a single person who is in charge of our national response…” pic.twitter.com/QKLanrdm4K — Alan He (@alanhe) February 25, 2020

Clinical trials have already begun:

The first clinical trial in the U.S. of a possible treatment for #COVIDー19 was announced in Nebraska pic.twitter.com/sNru5FKwWz — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 26, 2020