Dem debate commission omits: foreign policy, immigration, education

The allegedly nonpartisan Presidential Debate Commission decided to leave foreign policy out of the debate this week. It just so happens President Trump was nominated for four Nobel Peace Prizes as the first US President in decades to not start a new war and actually work out amazing peace deals in the Middle East.

It also happens that foreign policy could bring in Biden’s seemingly corrupt dealings in China, Ukraine, and elsewhere. He sold out manufacturing to China, and he did it for enrichment.

We won’t hear about cash and gold on pallets shipped to Iran or about open borders.

As Bob Dole said recently, the Republicans on the committee are all never Trumpers.

Sept 15: Trump hosts historic peace deal ceremony with Israel, the UAE & Bahrain. Oct 14: Emails show Joe Biden met with son Hunter’s Ukrainian business associate & was set to receive money from China Oct 16: Debate commission announces foreign policy will no longer be a topic — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2020

THE FOCUS IS DEM BS

Instead, they will focus on manufactured crises of climate, race, and vague leadership and American families’ topics. They also chose COVID so they can blame Trump for the deaths.

Also, notice how they ignore domestic terrorism by their groups, Antifa and BLM. Since when is foreign policy never a topic and why is this band of leftists chosen to name topics?

Let the campaigns choose topics.

#NEW The Commission on Presidential Debates announces moderator Kristen Welker has chosen the 6 topics for the 2nd presidential debate next Thursday: pic.twitter.com/MP0hfMIS2R — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) October 16, 2020

THEY ARE OBVIOUSLY AN ARM OF THE DEM PARTY

We won’t get to hear of gold and cash sent to Iran or about the problems in the Iran deal. No one will hear about the open borders. Joe will answer for nothing and just given general feel-good answers about vague, leftist pie-in-the-sky topics.

Presidential Debate Commission Ditches Foreign Policy Focus Following Hunter Biden Laptop Leaks. . . But it’s not rigged, guys. Totally normal. Nothing to see here. MOVE ALONG!!!! Stop asking awkward questions, you peasants!!!! https://t.co/0okEDxaFxn — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 19, 2020

Debate Commission is just another arm of the Democrat Party at this point. Biased moderators, biased topics. Climate Change has been a topic at every debate, but the last debate won’t feature questions on foreign policy. Or immigration. Or leftist rioting Biden won’t denounce. https://t.co/EyO3cq5fMO — Jim DeMint (@JimDeMint) October 19, 2020

Good morning to everyone except Presidential Debate Commission members who changed focus of final debate away from foreign policy so Joe Biden wouldn’t have to answer to being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, supporting endless wars and sending pallets of cash to Iran. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 19, 2020