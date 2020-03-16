Dem debate with two crazy old men (Videos)

Tonight’s Democrat debate was extremely boring and the moderators asked softball questions with no follow up. The moderators simply gave them ad time. Bernie Sanders continued spouting his radical views and Joe Biden quickly moved to the far left with him.

Biden was mostly cogent this evening and Bernie thinks we live in Zimbabwe. Biden kept coughing. Maybe he should be tested.

The former Vice President will make us “whole,” and both kept confusing coronavirus with SARs and Ebola.

Joe Biden will only deport convicted illegal aliens

Both Biden and Sanders support Sanctuary cities. Biden would not enforce federal law nor will Sanders. Biden won’t deport a soul in his first 100 days in office. Bernie will pay for illegal alien’s healthcare and Biden didn’t object. In the past, Biden has supported free healthcare to anyone who comes illegally into the country.

Roman Catholic Biden will force all taxpaying Americans to pay for abortions.

Biden would have threatened China if it didn’t allow U.S. medical observers. Sanders won’t blame China and claims Trump is lying about China.

Bernie will supply food to everyone. He wants to give therapy to everyone who was affected by the virus.

Biden says the virus is a “war.”

Sanders says the current health system is responsible for the disease chaos.

Both Biden and Sanders want to destroy our fossil fuel energy.

BEST TWEETS

Joe Biden didn’t want to debate during the debate.

During a presidential debate, Democrat Joe Biden says: “I don’t want to get this into a back and forth in terms of our politics.” IT’S A DEBATEpic.twitter.com/uKmAj8h1QQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020

Biden’s facts are all wrong, but whatever.

In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden: – Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu – Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the “N1H1” – Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it “what happened in Africa”#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

Biden is so lost. He called the Swine Flu (H1N1) the Coronavirus and then called it “N1H15” pic.twitter.com/nJXphpC2IZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2020

Now he’s mixing it up with SARS. That was 16 years ago:

Joe Biden is now confusing the coronavirus with SARS. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/IKfriGrXbB — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 16, 2020

Oh, wow.

Joe Biden wants everything for free without Medicare for All and Bernie wants everything for free with the completely unaffordable communistic Medicare for All. Gee, we haven’t heard that before.

Bernie Sanders: “Let’s be honest and understand that this coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current health care system” #DemDebate https://t.co/166aRFdJui pic.twitter.com/Nf00GsB37F — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 16, 2020

Biden is going to call out the military.

“I would call out the military. Now. They have the capacity to provide this surge help that hospitals need and that is needed across the nation,” Joe Biden says about the response to coronavirus during the #DemDebate. https://t.co/5Xvdzl74n6 pic.twitter.com/eIz4v9kOcd — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2020

Bernie’s world, let’s emulate the Chinese and work with them [we did offer and they said no. If we worked with them, we’d have 100,000 dead]:

Bernie Sanders says Trump praised China on their handling of Coronavirus? They have been called out for lying and our own press calls it racist to even say that the virus originated in Wuhan. What world is he living in? pic.twitter.com/5RwR4Z5PRP — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 16, 2020

Biden: “You get rid of the 9 super PACs you have?” Bernie: “I don’t have any super PACs” Biden: “You have 9, you want me to list’em?” Bernie: “Yeah, you go ahead and list them” Biden: “Come’on, give me a break” pic.twitter.com/mi1YMxYPLx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020

Free, free, free to the world!

WATCH: Bernie Sanders confirms that so-called “Medicare for All” would include illegal aliens. Democrats want to raise taxes on middle-class American families and workers in order to give free health care to illegal aliens.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tl2vHKhDti — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020

Isn’t this lovely, very constructive:

Joe Biden on what he wants on energy policy: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends” Biden is just as extreme as AOCpic.twitter.com/OEfmm61kPl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020

.@JoeBiden blames global warming for the civil war in Darfur, a beetle infestation in New England (which he says has caused people to get ill and eliminated “foliage”) pic.twitter.com/qlhS2Jah1m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2020

Beyond the bluster, there is no daylight between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. There is no so-called “moderate” option for Democrats. Just radicalism. #DemDebate Take a look: pic.twitter.com/pfLc3ubvVB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 16, 2020

.@JoeBiden: “The first 100 days of my administration, no one will be deported at all.” pic.twitter.com/MgU2ZQZmAW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 16, 2020

BEFORE THE DEBATE

Republicans are Nazis.

One of Joe Biden’s top endorsers, Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn just compared President Trump and Republicans to Nazi Germany. This is the state of the Democrat Party in 2020: No substance and just disgusting vitriol. pic.twitter.com/jbTkHdTSb3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 15, 2020