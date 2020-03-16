Government official: coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

Clinical trials evaluating a coronavirus vaccine will begin on Monday. The first healthy participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, an anonymous official told the Associated Press.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial to take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research in Seattle, according to the official.

It will still take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

The testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses developed by NIH and Moderna, Inc. There is no chance participants can become infected from the shots because they don’t contain the virus itself. The goal is to see if there are worrisome side effects. From there, they hope to go to larger tests.