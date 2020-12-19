Dem doc: re-educate Trump voters, purge social conservatives from government

Congressional Democrats back “Secular America,” a group that has sent a 28-page document to the Biden transition team advising him to strip First Amendment rights from Christians who advocate traditional biblical positions on the sanctity of life, marriage, education, and the nuclear family, Harbinger’s Daily reports.

The letter was titled, “Restoring Constitutional Secularism and Patriotic Pluralism in the White House: Prepared exclusively by Secular Democrats of America PAC for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Transition Team.”

The document, presented by Reps Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Jared Huffman, D-Calif., and endorsed by Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., states that an incoming Biden administration must “educate the American public,” particularly those identified as the “religious right,” on the need to keep their “religious dogma” to themselves. The document calls for a purge of social conservatives from all levels of government, labeling them as “white nationalist” and “conspiracy theorists.”

We are looking at some very dark times.

The document states:

“The constant entanglement of religion and government—promoted by the religious right and intensified by the Trump administration—sweeps far beyond hot-button ‘culture war’ issues like abortion and contraception. It permeates every aspect of government policy— healthcare, public and private education, foreign policy, tax policy, environmental policy, military policy, and more, all of which will be addressed in this document.”

The document fully supports the economy-destroying lockdowns. It suggests they are preparing us for The Great Reset of the World Economic Forum:

“Policy decisions that should be guided by science and evidence — on matters ranging from climate change to comprehensive sex education to federal funding for stem cell research — have been skewed or blocked entirely by powerful religious interest groups and further undermined at every turn by the Trump administration.

There is no example more grave than this administration’s lethal mishandling of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has brought death to hundreds of thousands of Americans. Disregard for science and disdain for expertise have reached an all-time high in this Administration of magical thinkers and conspiracy theorists, but these policy distortions did not begin with the Trump administration and will not end without deliberate action to restore rationalist, scientific and pragmatic policy methods and judgment.

We believe that now is the right time to make the case for reviving a Jeffersonian approach to governance that favors reason, science, and evidence, and to disentangle government policy from the influence of sectarian religious interests that have become dangerously entrenched at all levels of government.”

Of course, that entire statement is a lie.

Religious liberty is in serious danger. Our entire Constitution is in danger.

It shows utter disdain for traditional Christian values as ‘white supremacist.’ They wrote:

“We urge you not to underestimate the institutional strength of what we refer to (interchangeably) in this document as the ‘Christian nationalist movement’ or the ‘religious right.’ … Its extreme and sectarian agenda is on constant display under the Trump-Pence administration. Its political ideology is anti-democratic and anti-scientific. It provides constant cover for white supremacy.”

This is neo-communism, and it’s very dangerous. Biden’s handlers will be very happy to jump on this train.

Among those endorsing the document as part of the Congressional Free Thought Caucus are the following members of Congress, all Democrats:

Rep. Jared Huffman (Co-Chair and Founding Member)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (Co-Chair and Founding Member)

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. (Founding Member)

Rep. Jerry McNerney, (Founding Member)

Rep. Don Beyer Jr., D-Va.

Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-TN

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, non-voting delegate from D.C.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.