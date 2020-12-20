Facebook canceled us again

We put up another Capitalism page only to have it immediately canceled, even though it has no strikes. They say they have a recidivism policy and it too closely resembled a page that was taken down.

It’s as if we are common criminals. No, I take that back. They think much better of criminals and treat them quite well. If I were a criminal, I’d be free to post.

We started to put memes up again, and, apparently, they hate funny memes.

The censorship is very disturbing. It will only get worse under Joe Biden. He has no regard for free speech. During the campaign, Senile Joe called for Donald Trump’s Twitter account to be taken down, as did his communist vice president, the ‘female Obama.’

We should all find this censorship troubling.

Democrats who think this is great will rue the day they encouraged it. Eventually, the censors will come for them. And what happens when everyone sounds alike? No country can survive well like that.