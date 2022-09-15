Dem DOJ Accuses Jeffrey Clark of Conspiracy, Obstruction, Lying?

Even if you trust CBS News, the raid of Jeffrey Clark’s home was in June, and the latest DOJ filing is weeks before an election. That just isn’t done if you’re acting fairly. We believe this is a weaponization of the DOJ/FBI. They are Biden’s Gestapo, not that Biden is very cognizant of what is happening. People in the White House are pulling his strings.

A search by federal agents of former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark’s home in June is tied to a criminal investigation into possible violations of laws related to false statements, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, according to a filing from a District of Columbia Bar committee published Wednesday.

It sounds like what they are accusing all Trump supporters of doing. Clark is very reputable. This is equivalent to the Pillow Guy in law.

The real problem is the DOJ/FBI is attempting to destroy the Republican Party pre-election. Jeffrey Clark’s crime is to believe the election was stolen.

The partially redacted filing came as part of an ethics case involving Clark being considered by the D.C. Bar’s disciplinary arm.

Clark has asked for his disciplinary case before the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility be put on hold pending several investigations.

But the office in charge of attorney disciplinary matters, which opposes deferring the proceedings, noted that Clark “has not asserted that he is the target of a grand jury, much less that he has been indicted,” the filing states.

The committee of the professional responsibility board recommended Clark’s bid to defer his disciplinary case be denied.

What a shock. They’re left-wingers.

THE JUNE RAID

The Feds raided the home of Jeffrey Clark in June, according to Fox News. The AP confirmed it.

They took his devices.

The Clark name is on the J6 committee roster. The committee subpoenaed him in October, but he didn’t answer their questions. They savaged him, trying to destroy his reputation.

Clark was acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division during Trump’s final months in office. According to NBC News, Clark believes the 2020 election was stolen.

Clark met directly with then-President Trump about it, avoiding traditional channels.

“Sources close to the investigation exclusively tell The Post Millennial that the raid is part of the Biden DOJ’s probe into the “alternate electors” slated by multiple states in the aftermath of the 2020 election. According to the sources, the investigation is being run by US Attorneys out of Main Justice in Washington, DC. A grand jury has been empaneled.”

Having alternate electors, especially when you are doing it along with the courts, is not illegal. They followed the constitution and did everything according to the courts approval. This entire fiasco is a manufactured crisis.

