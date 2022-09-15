Dem Candidates Throughout the Nation Refuse to Debate

“Democracy dies in darkness,” and candidates not letting people know what they believe in is a “threat to democracy.” That being said, Democrats throughout the nation refuse to debate. They want to slide into office with just uncontested talking points.

According to CalMatters, Gov. Gavin Newsom is popping up in plenty of television ads. State controller candidate Malia Cohen is bloviating on her various social media feeds. Attorney General Rob Bonta will be busy attending plenty of press conferences. All refuse to debate their political opponents.

Democrats won’t debate the Republican candidates.

State Sen. Brian Dahle, who is running a long-shot campaign to unseat Newsom, cheered on Fox 11 anchor Elex Michaelson after the reporter offered to moderate a gubernatorial debate. Two hours later, attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman challenged Bonta to not one – but three debates — at minimum.

Democrats refuse to debate, and it is a pattern.

The refusal to debate is unprecedented. They are following the Biden playbook – campaign from the basement – and don’t let anyone find out what you plan to do.

Republicans either get refusals or agreements with no date.

Pennsylvania leftist John Fetterman has agreed to one debate with Dr. Oz but not until October 25th, after the early voting.

Far-left Democrat tyrant Kathy Hochul in New York says she will debate Lee Zeldin but won’t give a date and early voting starts next month.

It doesn’t look like Mary Peltola will debate in Alaska. She doesn’t need to. Democrats put corrupt ranked-choice voting in place to help Democrats.

Katie Hobbs won’t debate Kari Lake in Arizona for the gubernatorial. She has a lot to hide and is an outright refusal.

Tiffany Smiley can’t seem to get Democrat leftist Patty Murray to debate.

That’s not democracy.

Related