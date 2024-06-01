Dem Dream Trial: “Atrocious” Defense, Hostile Judge, Prosecutor

Alan Dershowitz said now that the verdict is in, he can tell people what he thought of Trump’s defense attorneys. He said they were “atrocious.” Dershowitz said Blanche didn’t object enough, and the objections are what you use to appeal. Former US Attorney Littman said the strategy was “terrible.”

Curiously, Ann Coulter said Alvin Bragg and Trump’s lead attorney, Todd Blanche, are friends. It makes one wonder. Our legal system seems incestuous.

Biden was kind enough to say Trump should be allowed to appeal. Uh, yeah.

HE’S GUILTY OF WHATEVER THE CRIME IS

There was no predicate for the crime, and the judge instructed the jury to just pick one of three dubious ‘crimes’ and they didn’t have to agree on which one. He gave them choices and suggested it was a campaign finance crime, which it wasn’t.

In addition to having a daughter getting rich over torturing Donald Trump during the trial, Judge Juan Merchan donated to Democrats resisting the GOP and the Trump legacy. That’s not allowed.

Bragg ran on getting Trump. That’s also the case with New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis.

The charges were unprecedented, and Trump’s due process was ignored. the indictment was supposed to list the crime. Bragg ties a string of meaningless federal misdemeanors together and called them a state felony. It was a convoluted mess. The prosecution claimed he intended to commit another crime – New York state election law. Trump was convicted of a thought crime.

The Frankenstein Case Is One for the Books

The crime was specifically created for Donald Trump out of whole cloth. It was bizarre. If they can do this to a former president, imagine what they could do for you.

Jonathan Turley called it a “Frankenstein” case. Turley said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg took a “dead misdemeanor” and attached it to a “dead alleged felony” and “zapped it back into life.”

“This is a Frankenstein case. They took a dead misdemeanor. They attached it to a dead alleged federal felony and zapped it back into life. So many of us are just amazed to watch this actually walk into court, because it’s not a recognizable crime that any of us have seen. This does not appear to be a federal crime, but that’s the theory that Bragg is using. So they need to go into the Wayback Machine.”

Then There Was the Statute of Limitations

“This state misdemeanor died because of the statute of limitations,” Turley continued. “Then what Bragg said was, well, I’m going to allege that you did false filings on business records to hide a crime, but he was very ambiguous [on] what that crime might be. He still is ambiguous, but it is assumed to be a federal election crime. The problem is the federal government doesn’t view it as a crime. They decided not to prosecute. And most election experts say that this is the type of thing that’s failed in the past. So this bizarre indictment is now going to be an equally bizarre trial. And to this day, there’s some confusion as to Bragg’s actual theory as to what was the exact crime that Trump was hiding from all of this.”

So we have a Democrat judge and as many as 15 biased prosecutors, some of whom wanted to get Trump, and at least two who came from the DOJ. Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, ran on suing and arresting Donald Trump. The jury came from an 88.95% Democrat base, and not just Democrat — Progressive Democrat.

Don’t say it’s rigged. Biden says, “It’s dangerous.”

Biden: “It’s dangerous it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like the verdict.” pic.twitter.com/rBx1dDlw2j — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 31, 2024

