Dem Ex-Presidential Candidate Calls for Hochul to Pardon Trump After Bashing Him

Democrat Dean Phillips, who briefly ran for president, called Donald Trump a “serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim.”

I guess he’s not much of a fan.

After posting that assault, he called on Kathy Hochul to “pardon him for the good of the country.” I guess Phillips is responding to the division in the country, which now seems worse than it was before Donald Trump’s conviction. A Morning Consult SNAP poll indicated that 54% of the registered voters believe the verdict was just. Another SNAP poll found 49% of Independents and 15% of Republicans want Donald Trump to drop out. However, the Morning Consult poll also found

Trump leading in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Biden is leading in Michigan.

Phillips is far left but calls himself a “moderate.” He was a big supporter of DEI but played it down when he ran for office.

Useless Hochul would never do it for the country. Maybe if it benefitted her. Her first response when the conviction came down was, Today’s verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law,” said Hochul.

Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim.@GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) June 1, 2024

