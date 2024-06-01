Terrible Defeat! The WHO Assembly Adopted the IHR Amendments

The IHR Amendments have been adopted.

The 77th World Health Assembly has adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. This is a terrible defeat for the people.

The amendments will help create an enormous global build-up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex, James Roguski wrote.

They will have the power to trigger ongoing “pandemic emergencies.” The last time we were force-injected with “relevant health products,” we had many side effects and pills that didn’t work.

They’re establishing a global totalitarian empire and enshrining the authoritarianism we saw during the pandemic.

Article 1

“relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies;

KEY CHANGES

Article 1

“National IHR Authority” means the entity designated or established by the State Party at the national level to coordinate the implementation of these Regulations within the jurisdiction of the State Party;

“pandemic emergency” means a public health emergency of international concern that is caused by a communicable disease and:

(i) has, or is at high risk of having, wide geographical spread to and within multiple States; and

(ii) is exceeding, or is at high risk of exceeding, the capacity of health systems to respond in those States; and

(iii) is causing, or is at high risk of causing, substantial social and/or economic disruption, including disruption to international traffic and trade; and

(iv) requires rapid, equitable and enhanced coordinated international action, with whole- of-government and whole-of-society approaches.

“relevant health products” means those health products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies;

Article 4

1 bis. The National IHR Authority shall coordinate the implementation of these Regulations within the jurisdiction of the State Party.

Article 12

4 bis. If the Director-General determines that an event constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, the Director-General shall further determine, having considered the matters contained in paragraph 4, whether the public health emergency of international concern also constitutes a pandemic emergency.

Article 13

(c) support States Parties, upon their request, in scaling up and geographically diversifying the production of relevant health products,

(e) support States Parties, upon their request, and, as appropriate, through relevant WHO-coordinated and other networks and mechanisms, pursuant to subparagraph 8(c) of this Article, to promote research and development and strengthen local production of quality, safe and effective relevant health products,

Article 24

States Parties shall take all practicable measures consistent with these Regulations to ensure that conveyance operators:

(a) comply with the health measures recommended by WHO and adopted by the State Party, including for application on board as well as during embarkation and disembarkation;

(b) inform travellers of the health measures recommended by WHO and adopted by the State Party, including for application on board as well as during embarkation and disembarkation; and

Article 27

The competent authority may implement additional health measures, including isolation and quarantine of the conveyances, as necessary, to prevent the spread of disease. Such additional measures should be reported to the National IHR Focal Point.

Article 31 (existing)

The State Party may… compel the traveller to undergo…:

(a) the least invasive and intrusive medical examination that would achieve the public health objective;

(b) vaccination or other prophylaxis; or

(c) additional established health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease,

including isolation, quarantine or placing the traveller under public health observation.

Article 35

Health documents under these Regulations may be issued in non-digital format or digital format, subject to the obligations of any State Party regarding the format of such documents deriving from other international agreements. Regardless of the format in which health documents under these Regulations have been issued, said health documents shall conform to the Annexes, referred to in Articles 36 to 39, as applicable, and their authenticity shall be ascertainable. WHO, in consultation with States Parties, shall develop and update, as necessary, technical guidance, including specifications or standards related to the issuance and ascertainment of authenticity of health documents, both in digital format and non-digital format. Such specifications or standards shall be in accordance with Article 45 regarding treatment of personal data.

Article 44

2 bis. States Parties, subject to applicable law and available resources, shall maintain or increase domestic funding, as necessary, and collaborate, including through international cooperation and assistance, as appropriate, to strengthen sustainable financing to support the implementation of these Regulations.

2 ter. Pursuant to subparagraph (c) of paragraph 1, States Parties shall undertake to collaborate, to the extent possible, to:

(a) encourage governance and operating models of existing financing entities and funding mechanisms to be regionally representative and responsive to the needs and national priorities of developing countries in the implementation of these Regulations;

(b) identify and enable access to financial resources, including through the Coordinating Financial Mechanism, established pursuant to Article 44bis, necessary to equitably address the needs and priorities of developing countries, including for developing, strengthening and maintaining core capacities.

Article 54 bis

The States Parties Committee for the Implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005) is hereby established to facilitate the effective implementation of these Regulations, in particular of Article 44 and 44bis.

Annex 1

Each State Party shall develop, strengthen and maintain the core capacities:

(c) to coordinate with and support the Local level in preventing, preparing for and responding to public health risks and events, including in relation to:

(i) surveillance;

(ii) on-site investigations;

(iii) laboratory diagnostics, including referral of samples;

(iv) implementation of control measures;

(v) access to health services and health products needed for the response;

(vi) risk communication, including addressing misinformation and disinformation;

(vii) logistical assistance (e.g. equipment, medical and other relevant supplies and transport);

Annex 4

Section A Conveyance operators

1. Conveyance operators shall prepare for, as appropriate, and facilitate:

(a) inspections of the cargo, containers and conveyance;

(b) medical examinations of persons on board;

(c) application of other health measures under these Regulations, including on board as well as during embarkation and disembarkation; and

(d) provision of relevant public health information requested by the State Party.

Annex 6

Regardless of the format in which they have been issued, certificates must bear the name of the clinician supervising the administration of the vaccine or prophylaxis, or of the relevant authority responsible for issuing the certificate or overseeing the administering centre.

For certificates under this Annex issued in non-digital format, A parent or guardian shall sign the certificate when the child is unable to write. The signature of an illiterate A person who is unable to sign shall be indicated in the usual manner by the person’s mark and the indication by another that this is the mark of the person concerned, which shall be considered their signature. With respect to persons with a guardian, the guardian shall sign the certificate on their behalf.

READ THE AMENDMENTS HERE

Read the resolution

Read the entire amended IHR

This came via James Roguski’s substack.

Related