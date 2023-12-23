Dem Gov Pardons 56 Hardened Criminals, 40 Murderers

Louisiana’s outgoing anti-prison Democratic Governor, John Bel Edwards, pardoned 56 inmates on his way out the door in the past three months. Forty of them were murderers. Released inmates were also drug dealers, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated arsonists, first-degree perjury, and armed robbery.

In December, five were convicted of first-degree murder, and eleven were convicted of second-degree murder.

Louisiana has one of the highest incarceration rates per capita in the world. New Orleans and Baton Rouge are very high crime areas.

Bel Edwards, 57, has been term-limited after serving since January 2016. He’s the only Democratic governor in the South. When the Klu Klux Klan was active in the South, every politician had to be a Democrat. That’s how Joe Biden got elected as Senator at age 30 – with the help of segregationists.

He defeated David Vitter in the second round of the 2015 election. He was the first Democrat governor to win election since 1975.

Attorney General Jeff Landry achieved over 50% in October and will take his place.

He took a sometimes Republican stance on fiscal issues (59% with CATO), pro-life (100% Right to Life), somewhat pro-gun (67% with the NRA), 100% on green. He made some enemies during COVID with stay-at-home orders. He had a 36% from the American Conservative Union. On oil, he was opposed to Biden canceling oil and gas leases. Fossil fuels are critical to Louisiana’s fiscal survival.

