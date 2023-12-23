A Depraved America Traffics Foreign Children Every Day

Jill Biden said her husband, Joe, would return decency to the White House. What we got instead was obscenity and trafficked foreign children. More than 85,000 children are missing.

“Every day, contractors escort infants, children, and minors from federal holding facilities to “sponsors” across America,” Muckraker says. “Many of these sponsors are human traffickers. According to the New York Times, under the Biden administration, roughly one-third of these children have gone missing. Many of these children end up in debt bondage, working in slave-like conditions in factories or on farms.”

“Every month, thousands of foreign children are trafficked into the United States. They are drugged and smuggled across the US-Mexico border, detained by border patrol, held in top-secret compounds, and finally, escorted to various locations across the country. Since 2021, 85,000 of these children have gone missing.

“This report exposes the entire child processing pipeline with irrefutable video evidence. Through exclusive footage, whistleblower testimony, and other documentation, Muckraker has exposed how the United States federal government is facilitating the largest child trafficking ring in the world.”

Welcome To America – CONTRACTORS CAUGHT MOVING MINORS THROUGH VALLY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AT 3 A.M. We confronted federal contractors escorting minors through Valley International Airport at 3 a.m. They tried to block our camera and told us “Welcome to America.” A nearby border… pic.twitter.com/jT9guO9RnS — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 20, 2023

Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed – EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF FEDERAL CONTRACTORS DELIVERING CHILDREN ACROSS THE UNITED STATES Muckraker has obtained exclusive never-before-seen footage of US federal government contractors escorting children across the country, possibly… pic.twitter.com/XShUlnMrIt — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) October 2, 2023

We’ve known this all along. Drugged children are brought through the border every day, and this administration aids and abets it so they can get their permanent electoral majority. We’re in the hands of demons.

