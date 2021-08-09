Dem ‘historian’ insults Melania and she fires back

















Even Melania’s beautiful rose garden is being verbally destroyed by the Left with lies. The Left destroys everything they touch and it’s by design. They want a new America without a nuclear family, religion, unity, democracy, and individual freedom.

Michael Beschloss, a White House historian uses his title to put out false claims that Melania destroyed American history with her redesign. She actually brought it back to its original intent. It’s now a rose garden.

Melania hits back.

Historian Beschloss “has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian,” The Office of Melania Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Beschloss, the Dishonest Historian

“Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear,” he said, linking to a pre-completion photo.

Mrs. Kennedy’s rose garden was mostly comprised of short-blooming trees and tulips. Mrs. Trump’s roses bloom all summer. It is called the ROSE GARDEN.

BACK-UP

“Leftist journalists have posted photos of the colorful tulips that dominated the space in the Obama years decrying that the ROSE GARDEN was destroyed by Melania Trump, but the facts are very clear. First Lady Melania Trump returned the rose garden back to its intended purpose!” says Brigitte Gabriel of Act for America.

“Journalists” and “Historians” have even misleadingly shared photos of the garden in its early development stages, rather than sharing it in its current and fully blossomed state. pic.twitter.com/kULIKPsInr — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 8, 2021

Fake Doctor First Lady Jill even posted photos of the renovated garden recently clearly showing the wide variety of roses. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have regularly hosted events in the stunning garden as well. Showing rose plants nearly 6 ft in height. pic.twitter.com/CrcuocVoS1 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 8, 2021

