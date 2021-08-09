Here are the 18 Senate Republicans who voted for phony infrastructure

















Eighteen Republicans joined 50 Democrats in approving a fake infrastructure bill that is primarily socialist. They don’t even have a physical bill yet. The bill centralizes the government more and puts huge swaths of the economy in Democrat hands. It’s only the beginning since it will be followed by much worse.

Conservatives have tried to warn these Republicans about the bill but they simply don’t care what their voters want.

“It’s a win for Republicans, and it’s a win for Biden, it’s a win for Democrats,” said RINO Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican who helped craft the deal. “It’s a win for the Senate to say we can work together, that we’ve been able to overcome partisan differences to do something that’s right for America.”

Romney’s the Republican who marched with the violent communist organization, Black Lives Matter, which was hugely funded by George Soros.

The Senate Republicans who voted for the Democrat $1.2 trillion bill include:

Roy Blunt (R-MO) Richard Burr (R-NC) Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Mike Crapo (R-ID) Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Rob Portman (R-OH) Jim Risch (R-ID) Mitt Romney (R-UT) Thom Tillis (R-NC) Todd Young (R-IN) Chuck Grassley (R-IA) John Hoeven (R-ND) Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) was absent but signaled that he would have voted yes to advance the legislation.

Mitch McConnell is pushing for it.

