Fox censors Trump’s interview on ‘Unfiltered’

















Fox News edited out Donald Trump’s comments about the “fake election,” comments he made on Dan Bongino’s Saturday night show, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino. Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted the clips, exposing the censorship.

Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words: “You have a Fake Election, you have an election with voter abuse and with voter fraud like nobody has ever seen before and based on that and based on what happened they are destroying our Country…” Harrington tweeted.

She added This is just as bad as Big Tech. They are putting President Trump’s honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole.

Even if you think it’s not accurate, it’s obviously his opinion. They are censoring opinions they don’t agree with on Fox. It makes it hard to trust them. What else do they keep from the public?

And here is what Fox News posted to YouTube:

This had nothing to do with @danbongino, the interview happened to be on his show. Dan is a great friend of America First. It was @FoxNews who cut out President Trump’s statement about the Fake Election, just like they have cut out coverage of election fraud ever since — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

