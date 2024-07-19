Dem Idea of Toning Down the Rhetoric: AOC Does Hitler

I have tried to figure out what is wrong with AOC, but I do believe one of her issues is her illogical hatred towards anyone who disagrees with her, especially Donald Trump. She’s irrational.

She decided that calling Donald Trump, who was just shot in the face, a neo-Nazi is a good idea. AOC also called him a “racist” and “very old.”

However, he’s not a Nazi, racist, or demented like her chosen candidate, you whippersnapper.

“Donald Trump is a Neo-Nazi…” -AOC pic.twitter.com/1lBKAgP12u — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 19, 2024

Joy Behar was raised Catholic. Who knew? I thought she was raised in the Church of Satan. Joy is mean and dishonest. It’s not Christian to say the things she says. She claimed it’s unChristian to say God is watching over you. That is not true. God watches all over each of us. We can’t say why Corey didn’t make it. Only God knows, but if I were a betting person, I’d bet he is in heaven, still watching over his family.

It’s not unChristian to think God is watching you. He is. If she was raised Catholic, she should know that.

Joy Behar: “When something like this happens to you, like this assassination attempt, and you say something like ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very un-Christian thing to say because it’s very narcissistic.” pic.twitter.com/R4E7m8XISm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2024