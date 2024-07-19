Massachusetts Moves to Ban Semi-Automatic Firearms

According to GOAL, the Gun Owners Action League, Massachusetts passed H4885, which appears to ban all semi-automatic firearms. At least it bans semi-automatic long guns, reports Bearing Arms.

It works by adding a “shroud” to the two-feature test that’s used to determine if a particular firearm is considered an “assault weapon.”

Additionally, GOAL says Section 49 of the bill prohibits the possession of “large capacity” magazines and semi-automatic firearms.

The bill also bans using 3D printers or CNC machines to make a home-built gun unless the builder possesses a license to carry.

The bill passed by wide margins in both houses. It had been written in secret since March, and then the 110 pages were presented, giving the public and lawmakers 24 hours to review them.

Republicans in the Senate tried to slow it down but couldn’t.

This is the camel’s nose under the tent.

DEMOCRATS WANT THIS TO GO NATIONAL

If Democrats win it all and get to stack the Court, Americans will lose the 2A.

While speaking to the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Biden took credit for the last federal “assault weapon” ban of popular, common semi-auto rifles and said he wants to do it again.

He screamed it out.

Joe Biden to the NAACP… At least he has the right audience but if he really cared about gun violence & black youth in our cities… He would have yelled even louder… The data doesn’t lie… ‍♂️ #LakeBoss pic.twitter.com/tFc9C9Tmrd — Lake Boss ‍ (@ClayDeux) July 17, 2024

Biden has said this repeatedly for years. On November 24, 2022, Biden stated, “the idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None.”

He’s a broken record. His ignorance is mind-numbing.

Biden said the same thing in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, and in April of this year.

Comments from Biden last year that there are “no socially redeeming value” for semi-automatic guns. ~85% of the guns sold in the US are semi-auto guns. People who are using a rifle defensively might not have the time to manually reload their gun if they face multiple attackers. pic.twitter.com/yi4JMCsHXO — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) April 20, 2024

Biden went on to repeat his intent to enact a ban on certain commonly owned semi-automatic firearms, like the AR-15, that he and other gun-control supporters mischaracterize as “assault weapons.”