Election Integrity Upheld in Arizona

Every state needs to demand voter registration with ID. Arizona lost its case to insist on it when Eric Holder was the attorney general. They ruled that Arizona couldn’t have a separate law for federal elections. Federal voter registration is an honor system! Foreigners are getting these federal voter registration forms.

Democrats fought against voter ID for registration, but Arizona can now demand it if they are using a state-issued form.

The ruling only upholds a provision of H.B. 2492 that imposes strict proof of citizenship requirements for those who apply to vote using state-issued voter registration forms.

