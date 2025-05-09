New Sheriff in Town: Columbia U Suspends 65 Students, Banned 33

According to Bloomberg, Columbia University suspended over 65 students and banned 33 people from campus after the library takeover by pro-Hamas students this week. At least 80 participated, and these are early numbers.

Columbia officials wouldn’t let them leave the library until they presented their IDs.

Police entered Butler Library hours after demonstrators, many wearing face coverings and keffiyehs, took over part of the building and draped Palestinian flags along its walls. The protesters burst in as hundreds of students were preparing for final exams, plastering stickers and drawing on walls and desks, according to images posted on the protest group’s X account, Bloomberg reported.

Police cleared the protesters on Wednesday evening, and Columbia reopened the library the next day. The Ivy League university’s acting president, Claire Shipman, fiercely criticized the protesters.

There is a new sheriff in town. This is because Donald Trump is president.

