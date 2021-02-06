Dem lawyer condemned anyone criticizing Dominion, now he’s doing it

File this under — you can’t make this stuff up!

Since the election, any mention of irregularities in the Dominion Voting Systems was seen as “unhinged.” In fact, anyone making such comments has been labeled as a “domestic terrorist.” Media outlets have been silenced with threats of billion-dollar lawsuits.

Countering those claims of Dominion irregularities was Democrat Party attorney Marc Elias. He defended Dominion WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE.

Elias criticized DJT for delegitimizing the presidential election:

“Part of the goal on Trump’s part was to delegitimize the election because he’s a loser and he doesn’t want to be known as a loser,” Elias says. “The overwhelming majority of these cases were either frivolous or near-frivolous, in that they were procedurally infirmed or based on wild-eyed conspiracy theories. And that’s all borne out in the way in which the courts have treated them.”

Elias has 54 lawyers working on getting Anthony Brindisi into a seat in New York’s District 22. It is the election without end. Anthony Brindisi didn’t win, and the Left is simply keeping his opponent Claudia Tenney from ever doing her job with absurd claims.

In New York’s 22nd Congressional District, Republican Claudia Tenney leads Democrat Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes.

Elias got yet another stay BLAMING THE DOMINION VOTING MACHINES! This is after condemning anyone who criticized them for errors or irregularities in the November election.

BLAMING DOMINION

“In this case, there is reason to believe that voting tabulation machines misread hundreds if not thousands of valid votes as undervotes and that these tabulation machine errors disproportionately affected Brindisi,” Elias said in a court filing.

“In addition, Oswego County admitted in a sworn statement to this Court that its tabulation machines were not tested and calibrated in the days leading up to the November 3, 2020, General Election as required by state law and necessary to ensure that the counts generated by tabulation machines are accurate,” the Elias filing said.

In the filing, Elias does not mention Dominion Voting Systems, but Oswego County Board of Election told The Washington Times that they did use Dominion and Elias has no basis for his claims.

Look At This Jerk:

NEW: Democrat lawyer Marc Elias has filed a lawsuit citing voting machine “irregularities” in the New York District 22 U.S. House of Representatives race He claims that the Democrat candidate Ted Brindisi won, but voting machines caused irregularities in the counting of votes pic.twitter.com/vNaJsGMKIu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2021

So, doesn’t this make Elias a loser, spreading conspiracy theories and offering up frivolous issues?

CLAUDIA TENNEY FINALLY WON, MAYBE

As an addendum to this story, a state Supreme Court Justice ruled Friday that Claudia Tenney won.

A state Supreme Court justice ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney has defeated New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi by just a few dozen votes. This might be the end.

Tenney, who used to represent Brindisi’s upstate district until he ousted her in the 2018 midterms, should be crowned the winner of the Nov. 3 election by a razor-thin 109 vote margin. State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte wrote the order. DelConte’s ruling clears the way for the state Board of Elections to certify the results.

Tenney, who former President Donald Trump endorsed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The race for Brindisi’s 22nd congressional district, which covers Poughkeepsie, Ithaca, and Kingston, was marred by recounts and legal challenges after it remained too close to call for months. Elias has been suing on every imaginable issue. Some of the things he called for were ridiculous. For example, he wanted Democrats who wanted to register to vote but didn’t, register weeks after the election and vote.

Brindisi has called for a full hand recount of the race for weeks, citing frequent disparities in results from individual precincts. That was denied.

