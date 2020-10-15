Dem leadership in Colorado is infiltrated with violent revolutionaries

Project Veritas CEO James O’Keefe is silenced on social media and on TV when he is not demonized. He has some crucial videos, and they aren’t getting out to the public. Take the latest two from Colorade Democrat communists.

“We don’t have to actually cut heads. We just have to say that we’re willing to cut off heads,” Kristopher Jacks said. He is a radical communist who wants to hurt people if necessary to win.

He said he would do anything morally acceptable and wait until you hear what is morally acceptable. “I am going to do everything morally acceptable to win. I will lie. I will cheat. I will steal. Because that’s morally acceptable in this political environment. Absolutely. We are pirates on a pirate ship,” said Kristopher Jacks, who functions as a trainer, mentor, and on-the-ground quarterback at Our Revolution protests.

Oh, and he said he would, “guillotine the mother f–ker.”

Now, you will be happy to know in the second clip that we find out Jacks is a member of the Democrat Party’s district four committee. They have welcomed Jacks as a leader.

“I’m also a member of Colorado’s Democratic Party’s Congressional District Four Committee,” crazy, violent Jacks said.

“12 of our 14 members that go to state Democratic Party for this – for Colorado are ‘Our Revolution’ members,” says the Democrat revolutionary.

“We have an ‘Our Revolution’ member in leadership on the Weld County Democratic Party – that’s two years of transformation,” he adds, explaining the take over of the party and radicalization of the community.

Watch: