Biden campaign says maybe Joe did meet the CEO [Oligarch]

The Biden campaign now admits that Biden may have met with an executive for Burisma ( an Oligarch) during his time as vice president when his son was a board member of the company.

The Biden campaign released a statement condemning reporting from the New York Post that revealed an email alleging that Biden’s son Hunter brokered a meeting between his father and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board. The campaign ruled out any official meetings between Pozharskyi and the former vice president but could not say that the two never met.

No one would expect a meeting with an Oligarch to be official.

The campaign tries some legerdemain:

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Politico. “Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

Actually, the report states, “the extent to which Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board affected U.S. policy toward Ukraine is not clear.”

The HSGAC Senate report concluded:

Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board hindered the efforts of dedicated career-service individuals who were fighting for anticorruption measures in Ukraine. Because the vice president’s son had a direct link to a corrupt company and its owner, State Department officials were required to maintain situational awareness of Hunter Biden’s association with Burisma. Unfortunately, U.S. officials had no other choice but to endure the “awkward[ness]” of continuing to push an anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine while the vice president’s son sat on the board of a Ukrainian company with a corrupt owner, earning tens of thousands of dollars a month. As Kent testified, he “would have advised any American not to get on the board of Zlochevsky’s company.”58 Yet even though Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board cast a shadow over the work of those advancing anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine, the Committees are only aware of two individuals who raised concerns to their superiors. Despite the efforts of these individuals, their concerns appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Did they have all the information? The Senate Homeland Security panel is investigating the Bidens and this new information.

The Biden campaign can’t be sure:

Bates could not say for certain that Vice President Biden and Pozharskyi did not meet in an informal setting, however.

As Politico reports: Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some informal interaction with Pozharskyi, which wouldn’t appear on Biden’s official schedule. But they said any encounter would have been cursory. Pozharskyi did not respond to a request for comment.

Stalinist USA:

The original NY Post report was banned by Twitter and suffered reduced distribution on Facebook. The NY Post Twitter account was locked. Numerous people who reported the story on Twitter were locked out of their accounts. The legacy media was silent or pro-Joe.

The original NY Post article:

That takes us to Wednesday when The New York Post published an April 17, 2015 email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, addressed to Hunter Biden and thanking him for setting up a meeting between Pozharskyi and Vice President Biden.

The email was sent roughly a year after Hunter Biden had joined the board of Burisma at a reported salary of $50,000 a month and with no experience working in the energy sector.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together. It’s realty (sic) an honor and pleasure,” the email says. “As we spoke yesterday evening, it would be great to meet today for a quick coffee. What do you think? I could come to you (sic) office somewhere around noon or so, before or on my way to [the] airport.”

Joe Biden denied knowing anything about his son’s dealings, although he took him to meet all these world leaders.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden told a reporter. Biden added that President Trump should be investigated for “trying to intimidate a foreign leader,” referring to a July 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

That’s when Nancy Pelosi decided to impeach Trump for what Joe appeared to do:

That’s when President Trump’s fraudulent impeachment was instituted, and it was basically Joe’s crime.

At the end of 2015, Vice President Biden, who was leading U.S. diplomatic relations with Ukraine, threatened to take away $1 billion worth of USAID to Ukraine unless they fired prosecutor Viktor Shokin who planned to investigate Burisma and Hunter Biden.

The meeting came nine months before the March 2016 resignation of Shokin.

You are supposed to believe Joe Biden did it for the sake of the world. The world didn’t like this one prosecutor in Ukraine.