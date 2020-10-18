Dem Mayor of Anchorage resigns after sexting scandal & worse

‘When he slided into my texts, he was so smooth with his little witty slogans and pictures…’

The Democrat mayor of Anchorage was compelled to resign after scandalous, unproven accusations of pedophilia and an inappropriate sexting relationship with a news anchor named Maria Athens.

After denying the sexting and pedophilia, he admitted that he was indeed involved in inappropriate sexting — he called it “messaging” — relationship with Athens, the anchor of a combined Fox/ABC station in Anchorage.

“My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required,” Berkowitz wrote.

"I apologize to the people of Anchorage for a major lapse in judgment I made several years ago when I had a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens. I'm embarrassed and ashamed for the hurt I've caused my family and our community. I take responsibility for my actions," Berkowitz added. Athens said that their relationship began in 2016. Athens allegedly placed a profanity-and racist-laden phone call to Berkowitz on Friday. "You either turn yourself in, kill yourself or do what you need to do," the voicemail says. "I can't believe I am such a good person and thought I loved you," the caller continued. "I don't even hate you. I will pray for your Zionist f—–g ass. … And I'm putting this on the news tonight. Bye. Have a great Friday!" The caller also predicted she would win an Emmy for her reporting. Athens teased a big story on her Facebook page. After that, she got into a fight with her station manager who is also her boyfriend. He kicked her out of his car and said she was banned from the station. She showed up at the station anyway and assaulted him. Officers came and she hit an officer. She was charged with assault. Athens told the Anchorage Daily News she and Berkowitz began communicating in 2016 on the messaging platform WhatsApp. "When he slided into my texts, he was so smooth with his little witty slogans and pictures," Athens told the newspaper. She has not returned messages left by The Associated Press. According to a long story at the Alaska Landline Blog, she made the following profanity-laced racist call threatening the mayor:

