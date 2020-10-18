No, Sen Johnson didn’t accuse Hunter of having child porn on his computer

Senator Ron Johnson was on Sunday Morning Futures this morning and is accused — by the left — of suggesting Hunter Biden has child pornography on the now-famous laptop. The senator didn’t say that and made a point of saying he doesn’t want to engage in conjecture.
The reason it came up is the FBI agent who seized the laptop from the computer shop owner in Delaware has investigated child pornography for the past five years. That, and the fact that the FBI did nothing after seizing the computer, has caused speculation about the seizure focusing on pornography, not foreign dealings.
Mrs. Bartiromo tried to get Senator Johnson to respond to the child pornography allegations. What he said is that there are many troubling connections to investigate, and he doesn’t want to speculate right now. They will continue to find out things in the days to come, he added.
Watch:
Why is an FBI agent who is working on child pornography cases subpoenaing the laptop of Hunter Biden? You can attack Ron Johnson all you want but this is an important story. https://t.co/7CdHQ8bJhk
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 18, 2020
Rudy Giuliani says ‘disgusting’ content on hard drive will ‘shock the hell out of you’……….“Some of those pictures on it can only have come from him. And I will tell you why I know it for sure,”……”I have about 10 pieces of confidential information nobody knows except me and Hunter Biden,” Giuliani said………..OANN’s Chanel Rion says she’s seen the contents of the hard drive, which includes “Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals,” which make “Anthony Weiner’s down under selfie addiction look normal.”……….Rudy Giuliani is on Life Liberty and Levin tonite to talk about the contents of the laptop, could be very interesting !!!!!!!!!!!