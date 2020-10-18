No, Sen Johnson didn’t accuse Hunter of having child porn on his computer

Senator Ron Johnson was on Sunday Morning Futures this morning and is accused — by the left — of suggesting Hunter Biden has child pornography on the now-famous laptop. The senator didn’t say that and made a point of saying he doesn’t want to engage in conjecture.

The reason it came up is the FBI agent who seized the laptop from the computer shop owner in Delaware has investigated child pornography for the past five years. That, and the fact that the FBI did nothing after seizing the computer, has caused speculation about the seizure focusing on pornography, not foreign dealings.

Mrs. Bartiromo tried to get Senator Johnson to respond to the child pornography allegations. What he said is that there are many troubling connections to investigate, and he doesn’t want to speculate right now. They will continue to find out things in the days to come, he added.

Why is an FBI agent who is working on child pornography cases subpoenaing the laptop of Hunter Biden? You can attack Ron Johnson all you want but this is an important story. https://t.co/7CdHQ8bJhk — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 18, 2020