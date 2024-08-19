Dem Party Platform 2024: Let Harris “Finish the Job”

The Democrat Party platform for 2024 wants Harris-Walz to “finish the job.” Since they are both Marxists, we know what that means.

It calls for Kamala Harris to “finish the job” that Joe Biden has begun, which suggests that she’s doing nothing different from what we saw in the past nearly four years of misery and failure.

FINISHING THE JOB

They are proud of Bidenomics as the country heads for bankruptcy. The DNC blames inflation on price gouging and continues to push Harris’s price control mantra, which is communism.

The truth is that inflation was caused by government spending, regulations on the oil, gas, and coal industries, and supply chain issues that they contributed to.

It backs ‘medical’ sex changes for children. It doesn’t give age limits, but the entire idea is sick. They call it healthcare and equality when we all know it’s deranged.

The DNC opposes all bans on surgical mutilations of minors. They even lied again about Charlottesville. That has been debunked over and over again, even by CNN.

The DNC wants more illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Venezuela. All of these countries are filled with corrupt people and terrorists. You might not know that even Ukraine has a lot of terrorists.

Do you like having no borders? Vote Harris-Walz.

The platform states that we must stand with Ukraine no matter what. No one is talking about negotiations as Ukrainians and Russians die in a lost war.

Even more ridiculous, the DNC brags about supporting both sides of the Israel-Hamas war. We all know that Hamas is a terrorist organization, as we declared decades ago. We are giving money to a terror group, not to innocent citizens of Gaza.

Let us not forget that Harris is mean. She lost 92% of her staff because she is so nasty.

Final Master Platform by MaurA Dowling on Scribd