Report: Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump Gets Worse

A police sniper potentially saved lives by shooting the rifle out of the hands of Donald Trump’s would-be assassin. It knocked him down, an investigation says.

According to a report by Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, the sniper’s bullet damaged Thomas Matthew Crooks’s gun and disrupted his aim after he took his first shots in Butler, Pennsylvania. Moments later, a Secret Service sniper killed him.

According to US media, the report comes as the Secret Service temporarily reassigns some bodyguards from President Joe Biden to Trump.

Who wants Biden’s agents???

28 SECONDS!!!

A Butler SWAT operator was the first to fire at Trump’s assassin – from 100 yards away. He knocked the killer’s gun out of his hands.

The congressman said the sniper “ran towards the threat, running to a clear shot position directly into the line of fire.”

Then, in a single shot, he fired at the gunman and hit part of his rifle, the report said.

This temporarily knocked the gunman off his position, but “after just a few seconds,” he “popped back up.”

After 28 seconds, he was fatally shot by a Secret Service sharpshooter.

What you need to know is the Secret Service waited 28 seconds after the Butler SWAT officer shot to get permission to take out the shooter.

You also need to know that Butler County performed an autopsy. However, the Butler coroner is not allowed to release it, and the governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, will not release it. So we have an autopsy no one can see.

The FBI took the body without telling the coroner, and they gave it to the family to cremate.

YOU CANNOT TRUST THE FBI OR THE SECRET SERVICE.

They are hiding important information. The far-left Democrat Party owns them.

There were 150 law enforcement in Butler at the rally, and no one protected Donald Trump and the supporters.

They allegedly reassigned Biden Secret Service agents to protect DJT. I DON’T TRUST THEM. TRUMP NEEDS TO HIRE PEOPLE.