UK Releases Criminals to Make Way for Rioters & Meme Makers

The soon-to-be police state of the UK, formerly a democracy, has launched emergency measures to ease prison overcrowding. They are doing this to make room for rioters and people who post hate online. The people online, for the most part, did not post hate. Yet, they are going to spend years in prison for nothing. They are putting meme makers in prison for years.

People who are arrested are being kept in prison before trial.

The UK administration activated this system, such as it is, this morning. It is called Operation Early Dawn and was used by the previous administration in May, reports the BBC.

The leadership under Starmer isn’t handling the core problem. They are making it worse. This administration is worse than the last one. The problem is that they brought in too many people with unlike values too quickly and didn’t vet them. Therein lies the problem. They also can’t handle the crimes committed by these people they seem to favor.

The UK now has a two-tiered just justice system. The far-left Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is blaming his predecessor.

We are not saying that people who commit crimes such as arson or violence shouldn’t be imprisoned, but that should also pertain to radical Islamists. The administration needs to understand they are the problem.

Radical Islamists at a mosque in the UK claim it’s already too late to protest against Sharia law. Even though they pose an obvious threat to society, none will be arrested. It’s the British patriots who are being arrested for opposing this madness! pic.twitter.com/j31vZUWKMj — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) August 10, 2024

Radical Islamists chant on the streets of England: “Sharia for UK.” In Sharia Law: ▪️LGBT are stoned to death ▪️Women are publicly flogged if accused of adultery ▪️Women forced to cover up ▪️Gay people receive death penalty pic.twitter.com/KAsaxMADMj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 11, 2023