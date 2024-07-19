Dem Pressure Campaign to Push Joe Out Is an Attempted Coup

CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa reported last night that Team Biden is infuriated by the Democrat pressure campaign to get him to quit the race while he’s recovering from COVID.

As the pressure grows, he seems to dig in. Costa’s source said it is disrespectful and, “If they want him out, they’ll have to push” him out.

It sounds like the pressure campaign is a coup. It’s more coup than reporting.

Mr. Costa reported on X:

Sources close to President Biden tell me tonight they’re *furious* that while the president is trying to recover from Covid in Rehoboth, a pressure campaign keeps picking up speed. Lots of anger toward some donors for talking of $ drying up if he doesn’t quit, toward what they see as muted support from Pres. Obama, and toward Dem leaders who one source says are “hiding” behind statements. If they want him out, they’ll have to push, source adds. Feels disrespected. Still, a fluid moment and no one has figured out an effective way to quiet this drift of nervous Democrats away from Biden and know many Dems want Biden to just break at some point soon.

It sounds like he is pushing back on Mark Halperin’s reporting at NewsMax.

Jon Meacham said he did not write an exit-the-race speech, and the White House also said no announcements are forthcoming.

CBS journalist Robert Costa refutes a Thursday report that historian Jon Meacham was working on a speech for President Biden to exit the race. “Meacham just went on the record: ‘The report about my doing anything with a speech is totally false.’”pic.twitter.com/yvfTTlwW3p — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 19, 2024