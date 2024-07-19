The Green New Scam from Canada to the USA

In Canada, Ottawa-based Blacklock’s Reporter states that Environment Canada omitted a century’s worth of observed weather data in developing its computer models on the impacts of climate change. “The historical data is not observed historical data,” the spokesman said. “It is modeled historical data … 24 models from historical simulations spanning 1950 to 2005 were used.”

Blacklock’s Reporter describes itself as “the only reporter-owned and operated newsroom in Ottawa,” focusing on intensive reporting of government documents. The outlet noted that in many cases, the observed temperatures scrapped by Environment Canada in creating its computer models were higher in the past than today.

That’s not suspicious at all.

The report gives examples:

For example, Vancouver had a higher record temperature in 1910 (30.6C) than in 2017 (29.5C).

Toronto had a warmer summer in 1852 (32.2C) than in 2017 (31.7C).

The highest temperature in Moncton in 2017 was four degrees cooler than in 1906.

Brandon, Man., had 49 days where the average daily temperature was above 20C in 1936, compared to only 16 in 2017, with a high temperature of 43.3C that year compared to 34.3C in 2017.

Canadians are now faced with carbon taxing that will be very harmful to their middle class.

We have similar examples in the US.

Donald Trump called the Green New Deal in the US the Green New Scam during his speech at the RNC Convention last night. It has become that – a scam. The globalists have taken a natural warming phenomenon and, without proof, declared that man is causing it, and we must destroy our energy sector, not eat meat, and change our clothes less often.

The media reports selectively to push a narrative.

CLIMATE HOMICIDE

At the same time, the globalists are calling for the arrest of energy company executives. They want to arrest them for second-degree murder for the heat wave in the West last year.

The climate totalitarians want to find a way to circumvent the Supreme Court on their more extreme actions.

Public Citizen has recently been talking about the idea of filing criminal charges against oil companies related to climate change. In the most serious of such charges, it would be second-degree murder.

A preliminary “prosecution memorandum” draws from publicly available material to assess potential criminal charges that local or state prosecutors could bring against major fossil fuel companies (“FFCs”) for lives lost in a climate disaster. To ground this assessment in real-world analysis, it focuses on one specific factual scenario: the lethal heat wave that struck the American Southwest in July 2023, causing hundreds of deaths in Maricopa County.

The extremists want to use it to destroy oil, gas, and coal while forcing auto manufacturers to go fully EV.