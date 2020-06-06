Dem ‘protesters’ terrorize father and child & another threatens to burn Jewish area

Update at the end

The “largely peaceful” protests are violent and chaotic. The last thing they are is peaceful regardless of what we’ve been told. The media and the politicians are lying to you. The ‘protesters’ are out there to scream and rant while demanding you believe in their leftist values. They don’t know George Floyd and couldn’t care less about him.

Don’t believe your lying eyes, the media says.

TERRORIZING A CHILD AND A FATHER

One mob outside a children’s’ hospital in Houston terrorized a father and his small child as they came out to their car. They sounded like barbarians coming in to pillage as the child screamed in fear.

As the father pulled away, they threw bricks at his windshield.

They’re THUGS.

Watch the Democrats:

THREATENING JEWS ***

This man is in New York City threatening to set fire to the Jewish area — the diamond district. The lunatics are empowered.

If this man was aligned with a Republican protest instead of a Democrat one, his grotesquely anti-Semitic threat would be the top news story in the country right now https://t.co/wYrQ2pHiQ5 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 6, 2020

BLACK POWER/COMMIE FIST

The Broncos put up the black power/commie fists. Super!

The Broncos joined protests in Denver today. (via @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/aaUTJ9zyB8 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 6, 2020

DISGUSTING

This attack on all police over a few bad cops is disgusting. It’s evil.

Huge crowds arriving to Washington Square park, the energy is electric, people chanting, music, dancing, incredible ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/Di1ounmTEF — HANSSØN 🖤⚡️ (@SheIsHansson) June 6, 2020

*** The man who threatened the Diamond district has been arrested. He will be out by tomorrow, but at least he’s being watched.