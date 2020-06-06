NY Times says snub relatives if they don’t protest or give to anti-racism groups

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The New York Times wants Democrats to withhold affection from relatives until they protest or give money to anti-racism organizations.

The media really knows how to divide Americans to get their far-left agenda through. This is right off their debacle with the Tom Cotton op-ed. They’re violating our rights to free speech even among relatives.

The so-called anti-racism organizations are merely Democrat fundraisers.

Democrats make everything political. They ruin every aspect of life.

The NY Slimes is disgusting.

Andy McCarthy responded, making an oblique reference to the Tom Cotton op-ed. The NY Times apologized for publishing the op-ed, claiming their fact-checking was lax.

