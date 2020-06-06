NY Times says snub relatives if they don’t protest or give to anti-racism groups

The New York Times wants Democrats to withhold affection from relatives until they protest or give money to anti-racism organizations.

The media really knows how to divide Americans to get their far-left agenda through. This is right off their debacle with the Tom Cotton op-ed. They’re violating our rights to free speech even among relatives.

The so-called anti-racism organizations are merely Democrat fundraisers.

Democrats make everything political. They ruin every aspect of life.

The NY Slimes is disgusting.

Today, The New York Times ran an op-ed telling people to withhold affection from their relatives unless they protest or give money to anti-racism organizations. Where does this end? I want racial equality, but I utterly disdain any person or institution endorsing such tactics. pic.twitter.com/vVTnKq75mo — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 6, 2020

Andy McCarthy responded, making an oblique reference to the Tom Cotton op-ed. The NY Times apologized for publishing the op-ed, claiming their fact-checking was lax.

I wonder how the ‘fact-checking’ on this one went … — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) June 6, 2020

It’s like they want to go out of business. — 🇺🇸 The🐰FOO 🇺🇸 (@PolitiBunny) June 6, 2020

Okay kids, pay for your own college, your own rent, your own health insurance… — EyeDoc11 (@EyeDoc11) June 6, 2020

At this rate in twenty years we’ll know what it’s like to live inside of a Kurt Vonnegut novel. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) June 6, 2020

From The Killing Fields: “We must be like the ox, and have no thought, except for the Party. And have no love, but for the Angka. People starve, but we must not grow food. We must honor the comrade children, whose minds are not corrupted by the past.” Yay Khmer Rouge! — Lazlo Hollyfeld (@lazlohollyfeld1) June 6, 2020