Police union calls LA Mayor Garcetti ‘unstable’ after he calls police ‘killers’

The police union assailed Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday for calling the police “killers” the day before. Garcetti is also cutting $250 million from the budget, much of it from the police, and giving it to groups like Black Lives Matter.

Speaking at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Los Angeles on Thursday, Garcetti said that his proposal to reduce LAPD spending and shift the savings to minority groups was getting attention from mayors across the country.

“That’s exactly the point,” he said. “It starts someplace, and we say we are going to be who we want to be, or we’re going to continue being the killers that we are.”

A Garcetti aide later told The Times that the “killers” remark referred to police agencies across the country.

GARCETTI IS “UNSTABLE”

The police union headed by Jamie McBride called him “unstable” and said they were very worried about his mental health.

“We are honestly concerned about his mental health, and I think that he should seek some help, and maybe have someone to talk to, a counselor or something, and reflect on some of his decisions, reflect on his ability to lead the city and keep the citizens safe,” he said.

And McBride challenged Garcetti’s security detail “killers.”

“Eric, do you really believe that Los Angeles police officers are killers? The same officers that provide you 24-hour security at your residence 365 days a year? The same officers that gave you political rescue when crime was out of control, when shootings were exploding? The same officers you sent to address your failure to get homelessness under control? I don’t think so, Eric,” he continued.

“He smeared every single police officer in Los Angeles and across the nation by calling us killers,” said Jamie McBride, a board member with the union.

GARCETTI DOUBLED DOWN

Garcetti responded by doubling down on the “killers” remark saying it was “misunderstood.”

First, he said he meant all police agencies around the country and then later he said he meant everyone. It was instead a reference to society’s “collective burden” to address high mortality rates among black Angelenos.

“I absolutely did not say that about the league, about police officers,” he said. “And I won’t have those words distorted.”

Cutting police to give to Black Lives Matter:

Video posted of LAPD officers outraged over proposed cuts following protests addressing LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. "Now you're cutting from their families and they put everything on the line? We are going to fight… At the ballot box."

