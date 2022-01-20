Dem Rep: It’s “Evil” to Oppose Dems Election [Takeover] Plan

By
M Dowling
-
0

Far Left Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty, the head of the Progressive [Communist] Caucus, demonized anyone who dares oppose what is clearly an authoritarian takeover of US elections.

The communists claim you are a racist, evil, and so many awful things if you disagree with them, but it is who they are.

WATCH:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply