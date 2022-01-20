Biden’s FBI Raids Home of Moderate Democrat

FBI agents raided the Laredo residence of Rep. Henry Cuellar, Texas Democrat, Wednesday night, The Washington Times reported. Items were seized from his home.

Images tweeted Wednesday by Gonzalez show agents wearing “FBI Evidence Response Team” shirts outside the congressman’s home. She reported that agents snapped photos of vehicles on the property and left with materials from the residence.

A statement from Congressman @RepCuellar: Laredo, TX – Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld. https://t.co/RwM4XrBoBx — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) January 20, 2022

“Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” a spokeswoman for Mr. Cuellar told The Washington Times.

An FBI spokeswoman told KSAT 12 News that the FBI was present on two streets around Mr. Cuellar’s house “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” but would not reveal what the bureau was investigating.

“The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation,” she said. “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

Mr. Cueller has been in office in Texas’s 28th District since 2004. The District is on the border and Mr. Cuellar has been vocal in his objections to open borders. He offered to help border czar Kamala Harris and was rebuffed. He made that public.

In July of 2021, Cuellar co-authored a letter with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to undocumented crossings on the U.S. Southern border and urging the appointment of former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson as the administration’s new border czar.

He truly is a conservative Democrat with a moderate voting record in the state Democrats want to take over. The now-progressive Democrat Party wants him out and supports a March primary against him with progressive opponents, attorney Jessica Cisneros and Tannya Benavides.

