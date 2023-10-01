Dem Rep. Jamaal Bowman Broke the Law to Obstruct Congress

The Cannon Building was evacuated on Sunday, just hours before Congress agreed on a continuing resolution to fund the government without Ukraine funding.

The U.S. Capitol Police later released a photo from surveillance cameras that shows far-left congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulling a fire alarm.

Bowman’s office later acknowledged that he had pulled the alarm but claimed it was unintentional.

“Congressman Bowman did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The Congressman regrets any confusion.

Bowman now claims he thought it would open the building door. Of course, we believe that. Who wouldn’t pull a fire alarm to open a door? He couldn’t come up with a better excuse? People like him would rather look stupid then just stand up and tell the truth.

Oh, sure, when was the last time you saw anyone accidentally pull a fire alarm?

He pulled the alarm because they were about to agree to a CR. Democrats want a shutdown so they can blame Republicans.

CRAZIEST THING IN WASHINGTON TODAY: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York pulled the fire alarm potentially so Democrats would not vote and shut down the government. He later blamed ignorance. pic.twitter.com/B6TLm5HzVN — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 30, 2023

Speaker McCarthy Wants to See How Justice Works in Bowman’s Case

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) referred to the incident as an “embarrassment” and called for Bowman to be punished in a press conference following the passage of the continuing resolution. “I was really appalled when watching Democrats’ actions today. To delay it, to get to a shutdown. But when we found that an individual elected to Congress would pull a fire alarm… that’s a new low,” McCarthy said. “We watched how people have been treated if they have done something wrong in this Capitol. It will be interesting to see how he is treated on what he was trying to obstruct when it came to the American public,” he continued, seemingly referencing the heavy-handed punishments doled out to January 6 Capitol protesters.

“This should not go without punishment,” McCarthy followed up. “I’m gonna have a discussion with the Democratic leader about it. But this should not go without punishment. This is an embarrassment.”

Pulling a fire alarm is a crime. He should be prosecuted.

He knows all about fire alarms:

Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman expect us to believe he didn’t know how to pull a fire alarm but I found these photos of him having class with the NYC fire department two years ago. I’m not letting them let this go. pic.twitter.com/7FPdOJ5Iv8 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 30, 2023

No one is above the law. He committed a felony and obstructed Congress. We learned in 2021 that it’s an insurrection.

Rep. Malliotakis is calling for his removal.

JUST IN: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) is introducing a resolution to REMOVE Jamaal Bowman from Congress. This needs to happen – IMMEDIATELY! pic.twitter.com/18IXDBY418 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) September 30, 2023

Rep. George Santos gave a tutorial for Congressman Bownman, so perhaps he won’t become a repeat offender after he is held in the DC prison for two years without a speedy trial and due process.

George Santos releases a tutorial on fire alarms after Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York pulled the fire alarm potentially so Democrats would not vote and shut down the government. WATCH pic.twitter.com/s3E57JgSQM — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 30, 2023

Rep. Greene wants him prosecuted. He committed a felony.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm in the Cannon building this afternoon and interrupted the official proceedings of the House as Republicans worked to keep the government open. I’m calling on the DOJ to prosecute him using the same law they used to prosecute J6… pic.twitter.com/KlXjwVrkc1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 30, 2023

