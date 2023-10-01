Just In: Jack Smith Calls for an Urgent Gag Order on Donald Trump

In response to comments made by Donald Trump about Gen. Mark Milley, special counsel Jack Smith called for an immediate gag order.

He says Trump’s attacks on Gen. Milley and a newly appointed prosecutor in Smith’s office add urgency to their drive for a gag order.

Gen. Mark Milley, who betrayed then-President Donald Trump to the Chinese communists, had the gall to use his retirement speech to lash out at Donald Trump as a wannabe dictator.

It better describes Joe Biden.

Milley, the woke Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeated his commitment to the Constitution during the speech.

Gen. Milley declared, “We don’t take an oath to a tribe. We don’t take an oath to a religion. We don’t take an oath to a king or a queen or to a tyrant or a dictator. And we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator.”

“We don’t take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution, and we’re willing to die to protect it.”

Milley betrayed President Trump. He had notified his Chinese counterpart that he would warn them if there were any imminent U.S. military actions planned against China. He claimed the Chinese were nervous, and he wanted to reassure them.

WATCH:

Gen. Milley used his farewell speech to emphasize that troops take an oath to the Constitution and not to a “wannabe dictator” days after Trump suggested the nation’s top officer should be put to death. https://t.co/xcbbyhXbiv pic.twitter.com/tuGd2IXe3I — POLITICO (@politico) September 29, 2023

THE WOKE TRAIN WRECK

Some, including Donald Trump, think it was treason. It’s at least a betrayal, and it certainly isn’t a way to follow the Constitution.

Trump wrote some fiery accusations on his social media platform Truth Social, taking umbrage with Milley’s reported phone call with China following the Jan. 6, 2021, protests.

Trump wrote that Milley “turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads-up on the thinking of the President of the United States.”

“This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!” the former president continued.

The media is mischaracterizing Trump’s comments, claiming he called for Milley’s death.

In the least, Milley’s act was anti-Democratic. He’s a threat to democracy.

The GOP Embarrassments

The usual Republican candidates used it as an opportunity to bash Donald Trump.

“There is no call for that kind of language directed toward someone who’s worn the uniform of the United States and served with such distinction,” Mike Pence said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who sounded like a juvenile during the GOP debate, called Trump an “absolute child” for his comments during an interview with MSNBC. During the debate, Christie called Trump Donald Duck. Asa Hutchinson said something, but who cares? Esper was on cable ranting about Mr. Trump. Milley claims he and his family are now in danger.

Related