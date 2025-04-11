Colorado Basically Abolishes the Second Amendment

This law must go.

If Gov. Polis can ban handguns, the Second Amendment is over for all of us. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed SB25-003 into law, banning the manufacture of and severely restricting the sale of many, many semiautomatic firearms with detachable magazines.

With this law, Sheriffs get to decide if you get to have select guns, and they have to send your information to the ruling body.

Republican legislators, activists, and citizens put up a very valiant fight, but in the end the numbers to kill it simply were not there.

At its core, it is a blanket firearm ban, prohibiting the sale, purchase, transfer, and manufacture of semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and gas-operated pistols that can accept a detachable magazine. The language around pistols is very nuanced as it tries to exempt those that also use recoil operations, but ultimately the Colorado Attorney General would have the power to further “clarify” what is banned.

Possession remains legal.

Firearms with fixed magazines holding 15 rounds or less are exempt, as are firearms with a detachable magazine permanently affixed (like with epoxy or weld, according to the bill sponsors). There is no clear definition of “permanently affixed,” again, the attorney general would be in charge of further clarifying that.

A license-to-buy scheme was added for individuals who want to continue purchasing these banned firearms. This scheme requires a potential consumer to obtain a new “Firearms Safety Course Eligibility Card,” which will be added to a new “Firearms Training & Safety Course Record System,” and then take training and pass a test. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will fund and manage this system.

Gov. Polis claims that this law is not a ban. He said, “I have been clear that I oppose banning types of firearms. However, proper gun safety education and training are key components of public safety and responsible gun ownership.”

This bill effectively targets law-abiding gun owners rather than criminals, who, by definition, do not follow the law and will obtain a firearm through illegal channels.

The Scheme

The bill wants sheriffs to license people to have some guns and that puts an end to the Second Amendment. The sheriff decides if you are eligible to own a gun and it only lasts five years. The sheriff will be forced to keep a registry that goes back to the governing body.

In the end, it forces lawful gun owners to beg for their rights from the state.

It puts an end to any semi-automatic except a .22 pistol. The fees, to be determined by Fish & Wildlife, will also be a problem.

The video below is the sheriff’s report before it was signed. Now, it is the law. It must be struck down. Even if amendments were added to water it down, they can be easily stripped down. This bill must be abolished.

The Details of the Schme If You Want to Keep Your Gun

The individual completes the application to be developed by CPW.

Individual pulls their own name-based background check from approved provider and gives it to their county sheriff.

Their county sheriff reviews background check, the applicant’s photo ID, and the CPW application, then decides if individual should be able to buy one of the banned guns.

If the sheriff approves, the individual is provided with a “Firearms Safety Course Eligibility Card” and entered into the CPW-managed system; if the sheriff denies, the firearm prohibition remains in place for that individual.

Once the individual has the eligibility card, they can then take the required training. The training will either be a 4-hour Hunter Safety Course plus a 4-hour Basic Gun Safety class, both completed within the 5 years prior; or a 12-hour Extended Firearms Safety Course that must be split into two days. None of the class can be completed online.

At the completion of the training, the individual is required to pass a yet-to-be developed test with a score of 90% or higher.

Once ALL of this is completed and paid for, CPW will add the individual into their “approved buyer” registry which gun stores and FFLs will be able to access when the individual attempts to purchase a banned gun.

Other notes: 1.) CCW permits do not count toward any of this (NRA was saying they do but that is inaccurate. Every amendment that was run to add CCW permits holders to this was killed by Democrats). 2.) When purchasing the firearm, the individual will still need to complete a background check and comply with all state regulations, including the 3-day waiting period.

The funding for this license to buy program will come out of CPW’s Outdoor Parks and Recreation Fund which gets a lot of its funding when you add the $29 state park pass to your car registration. It also gets funding from hunting and fishing licenses, state park camping fees, and more. Any money you give to CPW from here forward will be funding your own disarmament.

The bill also bans bump stocks and forced reset triggers.

There was an arbitrary list of long guns that were exempted.

Read more here: Second Colorado

