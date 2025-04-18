Dem Rep Wants to Impeach President Trump for Deporting Abrego

On Wednesday, Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedor called for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump for deporting the Maryland man.

He claims it’s a constitutional crisis and President Trump has not abided by the Supreme Court decision ordering the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“Despite this ruling, the Supreme Court has no enforcement power, meaning the Trump administration can choose to ignore that demand,” WGME reported.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg subsequently ruled this week that the court has probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for “overstepping the ruling,” according to the report.

The Supreme Court did not require President Trump to return Abrego Garcia, the famous Maryland man, to the United States. In fact, they said that was going too far.

A Justice Department spokesman said in a statement at the time that the ruling shows the Supreme Court understands “it is the exclusive prerogative of the president to conduct foreign affairs,” adding it “illustrates that activist judges do not have the jurisdiction to seize control of the president’s authority to conduct foreign policy.”

Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News that 29-year-old Abrego Garcia is “1000%” a member of the violent MS-13 gang and a documented domestic abuser.

White House press secretary Leavitt said Abrego Garcia was a foreign terrorist. He is an MS-13 gang member. He was engaged in human trafficking. He illegally came into our country. So, deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result.”

The Democrats keep emphasizing the clerical error that would have allowed him to have an interview. He had due process twice in 2019.

The Maryland Man Is Sad

However, Sen. Van Hollen is determined to bring him home, meaning the United States. Abrego is a citizen of El Salvador. He is home. El Salvador says Abrego is MS-13.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Abrego is sad every day, and he even saw a tear in his eye. I didn’t know that. That changes everything – if you’re a Democrat.


