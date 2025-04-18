Sheriff: Abrego Is “1000% MS-13,” Van Hollen: Bring Him Home

Abrego Garcia was out of his cell, chatting with Sen. Chris Hollen over coffee in the café with a human rights activist during Hollen’s stay in El Salvador. Abrego is looking good, not tortured. Senator Van Hollen wants to bring him home, meaning to the USA. However, home is El Salvador. We have a clip after the first one of a sheriff confirming Abrego “1000%, no doubt,” he’s MS-13.

President Bukele is trolling Van Hollen: Abrego will remain in El Salvador’s custody. One can see clearly that Kilmar is not tortured.

No doubt he is MS-13, “1,000%”:

This Is a Logan Act Violation

Van Hollen is interfering in international relations. Abrego was sent out under the Alien Enemies Act.

Unfortunately, Van Hollen won’t be satisfied having coffee with Abrego. He wants him to come home, meaning the United States. This is an illegal alien with ties to MS-13. He might have been involved in human trafficking while here.

Two courts found him here illegally and an MS-13 ranking member in 2019. He doesn’t need more due process. He’s illegal.

Why don’t Democrats like Van Hollen care about victims? Instead, they fight for this man who was also a wife-beater. Why don’t they even acknowledge victims like Rachel Morin or Laken Riley?

When is Van Hollen going to treat Maryland native, Rachel Morin’s mother, Patty Morin, to dinner or chat over coffee?

Over a thousand people were arrested for walking into the Capitol on January 6. Most just walked around, yet they were imprisoned and put in solitary confinement for months. Where were the Democrats on this? Many waited years for due process.

This is “sick.”


