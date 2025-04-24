Dem Rep Wants to Make You Pay Off Other People’s College Loans

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna wants to cancel loan obligations and pass them on to individuals who didn’t take out the loans and who don’t hold the relevant degrees.

Khanna’s loan forgiveness requires that waitress in Topeka or the truck driver in Omaha to pay off the college loans of graduates making six- or seven-figure salaries.

Khanna acts like paying off loans is an unfair burden, and wants to make all of us responsible for them, except the people who took them out.

Yo @RepRoKhanna – doesn’t the law that Congress passed require student loans be paid back? If so, isn’t it an attack on Our Democracy for Trump not to enforce the law by requiring people pay their debts?

Are you proposing legislation to waive these debts? https://t.co/wLJssuf6W3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Get the Report: How Precious Metals Companies Can Offer "Free" Silver Name Last name Email