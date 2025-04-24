Dem Rep Wants to Make You Pay Off Other People’s College Loans

By
M Dowling
-
2
42

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna wants to cancel loan obligations and pass them on to individuals who didn’t take out the loans and who don’t hold the relevant degrees.

Khanna’s loan forgiveness requires that waitress in Topeka or the truck driver in Omaha to pay off the college loans of graduates making six- or seven-figure salaries.

Khanna acts like paying off loans is an unfair burden, and wants to make all of us responsible for them, except the people who took them out.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz