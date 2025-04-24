President Trump Nixes the RINO Millionaires’ Tax

RINOs were seeking to implement a millionaire’s tax. Fortunately, President Trump nixed it. It’s so Maduro-like. RINOs are Democrats-lite.

President Trump all but rejected a proposal floating around among congressional Republicans to jack up taxes on millionaires to pay for his “big, beautiful” agenda package.

Over recent weeks, some Republicans have floated the possibility of establishing a 40% tax rate on taxpayer earnings exceeding $1 million per year. Currently, the top tax rate is 37% for annual income over $609,351.

“I think it would be very disruptive because a lot of the millionaires would leave the country,” Trump, 78, told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“In the old days, they left states. They’d go from one state to the other. Now, with transportation so quick and so easy, they leave countries. You’d lose a lot of money if you do that.”

Bingo. Trump slapped down this idiotic, RINO proposal. https://t.co/mmUQr0RJFj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 24, 2025

